Vivian Jean Logue December 15, 1929 - November 11, 2022 Vivian Jean Logue of Grand Junction passed away at her home on November 11, 2022. Vivian was born in Penrose, CO to Thomas and Jennie Whittingslow (Sasso) and moved to Grand Junction in 1936. She married James Thomas (Tom) Logue in 1949 and they enjoyed 63 years together until his passing in 2012. Vivian is survived by their five children, Thomas (Cindy), Deborah Jasper (Harry) of Edwards, CO, James (Barb), Robert, and Elizabeth Buehler (David), 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. After graduating from Central High School in 1947 she received her cosmetology license from the State of Colorado in 1948 and continued her career as a beautician for more than 60 years. Vivian was an active member for 61 years of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority in Grand Junction filling many roles and undertaking numerous projects through the years. She was a consummate friend to everyone and always infused every conversation with humor and lots of laughter. Vivian enjoyed bowling leagues with Tom as well as being ardent NASCAR fans. Vivian’s true joy was her family, spending 72 years of her life in her favorite role as a Mother. She was always full of pride for her children and her happiest moments were when she was surrounded by her family. She has left a legacy of beautiful memories to all who knew her. Services will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Rd., on December 15, 2022 at 1:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090 N. 12th St., Unit B, Grand Junction, 81506.
