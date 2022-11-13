Vona Murphy Milusnic June 24th, 1952 - November 6, 2022 Vona Murphy Milusnic born in Grand Junction Colorado on June 24th, 1952, and passed away on November 6th 2022 at Hope West care center in Grand Junction. Vona spent her childhood in Clifton Colorado, and later went on to receive her Real Estate License in 1978 with the support of her family. Throughout life she owned and operated her own Real Estate businesses as a Broker known as Murphy and Associates Reality, she served on the board of realtors many times and contributed to the real estate community through national and local training programs. Vona enjoyed holidays and spending time with her family and was proud of her role as nana. She was always opening her home and heart to friends and family alike and made every celebration special for her loved ones. Vona met Ron Milusnic in 2009 and they were married on December 31, 2011. They enjoyed 10 years of marriage. Vona is survived by her husband, Ron Milusnic, two daughters; Mindy Baldwin of LasVegas, Nevada and Michelle Jensen of Grand Junction, Colorado. Four grandchildren; Paige Baldwin, Megan Jensen, Logan (Taylor) Jensen and Brianna Baldwin. Two great grandchildren; Alexis Garcia and Maddox Jensen and sister, Roxie McDonald. Vona was preceded in death by Father, James R Gibson, Mother, Hazel L. Gibson, sisters; Helen Douglas, Norma Lee, and Joyce Ross and brothers, Donnin Gibson and Bud Gibson and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Monday November 21, 2022 at 11:00 at Victory Life Church in Grand Junction, Colorado. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hope West Hospice.
