Wallace J. Ellyson February 26, 1939 - January 29, 2023 Wallace J. Ellyson, of Palisade, died on January 29, 2023 at age 83, after a lengthy illness. He graduated from Arvada High School in 1957, after which he served in the U.S. Army in Korea and Germany. Wally married his childhood sweetheart, Nancy Harris in 1959. They lived in Nebraska and Wyoming before settling in Grand Junction in 1987. Wally had a long career in construction equipment service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and vehicle restoration. He is survived by wife, Nancy; three children, Cheryl (Steve) Calabro of Papillion, Nebraska, Lori McKee of Clifton, Colorado, and David (Jenifer) Ellyson of Palisade, Colorado. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; brother-in-law, Duane Harris; sisters-in-law, Becky Ellyson and Brenda Ellyson; stepsisters, Bev (Gene) Kai, Mary (Petro) Kot; and many other family and friends. Visitation will be held at Callahan Edfast Mortuary on February 3, 2023 at 2515 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, Colorado 81505, with funeral service at 11:00 AM. Lunch will be at the mortuary following the service. Burial will be in Homer, Nebraska at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorials be sent to Grand Rivers Humane Society in Grand Junction.