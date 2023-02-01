Wallace J. Ellyson February 26, 1939 - January 29, 2023 Wallace J. Ellyson, of Palisade, died on January 29, 2023 at age 83, after a lengthy illness. He graduated from Arvada High School in 1957, after which he served in the U.S. Army in Korea and Germany. Wally married his childhood sweetheart, Nancy Harris in 1959. They lived in Nebraska and Wyoming before settling in Grand Junction in 1987. Wally had a long career in construction equipment service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and vehicle restoration. He is survived by wife, Nancy; three children, Cheryl (Steve) Calabro of Papillion, Nebraska, Lori McKee of Clifton, Colorado, and David (Jenifer) Ellyson of Palisade, Colorado. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; brother-in-law, Duane Harris; sisters-in-law, Becky Ellyson and Brenda Ellyson; stepsisters, Bev (Gene) Kai, Mary (Petro) Kot; and many other family and friends. Visitation will be held at Callahan Edfast Mortuary on February 3, 2023 at 2515 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, Colorado 81505, with funeral service at 11:00 AM. Lunch will be at the mortuary following the service. Burial will be in Homer, Nebraska at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorials be sent to Grand Rivers Humane Society in Grand Junction.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:21:28 AM
Sunset: 05:33:47 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:20:35 AM
Sunset: 05:34:57 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:19:41 AM
Sunset: 05:36:08 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:18:45 AM
Sunset: 05:37:18 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:17:47 AM
Sunset: 05:38:29 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:16:48 AM
Sunset: 05:39:39 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 07:15:47 AM
Sunset: 05:40:50 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.