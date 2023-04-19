Walter (Jack) Hatmaker August 18, 1944 - December 10, 2022 Walter “Jack” Hatmaker was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on August 18, 1944 and passed on December 10, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ. He moved to Denver in the 1970s where he raised his three fantastic daughters, Dana, Erin and Heather. Highly educated and always learning, he retired after a successful railroad career and continued to consult in the industry until 2019. His professional accomplishments are many and his successes through his whole life, abundant and enduring. He had a love of motorcycles, Corvettes, Porsches, boats, planes, all things fast and with an engine. He rebuilt many over his life and has left us with several unfinished projects. His lifelong compassion for all animals was passed on to his girls and grandchildren and he would often say he could not think of a single time in his life that he didn’t have at least one dog at his feet. Jack spent much of his youth in Tennessee with his beloved cousins, many of whom he is survived by and remain a constant in his descendants’ life. Commitment to family, always a constant and an effort to balance fun with is hardworking nature, provided many great memories. He was proud to be a 49 year member of Masonic Mesa Lodge #55 and 32* Scottish Rite Master of the Royal Secret. Services will be held at The Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Ct, Grand Junction, at 7:30 pm on May 15, 2023.
