Walter Pollock

Walter Henry Pollock Walter Henry Pollock left this world surrounded by his loved ones on June 27, 2023, in the comfort of his home in Lafayette, Colorado, at the age of 91. He was born on April 23, 1932, to William Ernest Pollock and Lois Magdalene Righdenour Pollock in Fruita, Colorado. He grew up on the family homestead in the New Liberty area of Western Colorado, just west of Fruita. Walt was the fourth of five children: James, Betty, Robert, Walt, and Norma. He graduated from Fruita Union High School, where he played basketball, baseball, and football. He joined the Navy in 1951 where he served as a radio operator for four years during the Korean War. After his service, he returned to Fruita where he met the woman who would become his lifelong sweetheart, Patsy (Turner) Pollock. They celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on June 15th, 2023.
The new couple moved to Mexican Hat, Utah, where he worked at Texas-Zinc Minerals Corporation. In 1960, the family returned to Fruita, and Walt enrolled at Mesa State College to earn an associate's degree. The family then moved to Fort Collins where Walt earned his Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Colorado State University. After graduation, Walt moved the family to Boulder, Colorado where he worked for a year at the Rocky Flats facility and then for twenty-eight years as an atmospheric chemist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR.) His work at NCAR took him all over the world collecting upper atmospheric air samples and analyzing them to research and support the ozone depletion theory.