Warren Lee Austin July 18, 1966 - July 10, 2022 Warren Lee Austin was called home to the Lord July 10, 2022. Born in Grand Junction, CO, July 18th, 1966, to Lenora Johnson and William Austin, he was the second of four children. He grew up in the Grand Valley, graduating from Central High School in 1985. After high school, Warren first served in the Marines and then served in the Army National Guard while attending college. He was a High Voltage Electrician employed by Western Area Power Association, Department of Energy. Growing up in the Grand Valley he fostered and maintained countless lifelong friendships. Those relationships were treasured by Warren until the day he passed. He was the living embodiment of a “jack of all trades” continually teaching himself new skills and hobbies. His favorite past times included hunting, fishing, camping, off roading, and auto restoration, just to name a few. He especially loved doing these things with his wife, Jennifer. His son, Eric, lovingly nicknamed Warren “Ornery”. He was a family man who tried to seize every moment to teach his son and step daughters, Lexa and Savannah, something new. Warren always made sure to spend time with each of his children and their individual interests. He became a Scout Leader, learned how to referee lacrosse, became a horseman, and taught them about cars and gun safety. Warren and his family accepted Jennifer and her girls into their family with open hearts and open arms. There was no limit to his kindness and generosity, and most importantly he never knew a stranger. He was thoughtful and engaging to anyone he encountered. Our wish for Warren is that he finds his spot on the sand, a beer in his hand, with his feet in the water, and that we will join him someday. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Austin; children, Eric Austin, Lexa Denke and Savannah Watkins (Chris); siblings, Karol (Mike), Ron (Paula), and Willie (Brandie); brother-in-law, Eric Rapp (Melissa); father and mother in-law, Scott and Ann Rapp; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, William Austin; mother, Lenora Buzzard; and stepfather, Earl Buzzard. A Celebration of Warren’s life will be held at Canyon View Vineyard Church, 736 24 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to woundedwarriorproject.org.
