Wayne Lewis Selfors

Wayne Lewis Selfors May 17, 1939 - June 15, 2022 Wayne was born in Minot, ND, to Beatrice and William Selfors. He graduated from Minot High School and joined the Air Force, serving from 1959-1963. He married his beloved wife Carol Ness on July 10, 1965. Together they raised three daughters Jane, Jill, and Julie. Wayne worked as a Systems Analyst for Control Data in Minneapolis, moving to Grand Junction in 1974, where he resided until his death. After relocating to Grand Junction, Wayne worked for various subcontractors at the Department of Energy in Grand Junction until his retirement in 2002. Wayne was an active member of American Lutheran Church, the Sons of Norway Lodge, and enjoyed traveling in the motorhome he bought following his retirement. Wayne is survived by his daughters Jane Head (Jeff) of Snowmass Village, CO, Jill McCall (Scott) of West Fargo, ND, and Julie Andrews (Robert) of Mack CO, and 6 grandchildren Tyler Head, Robert, Kyle, and Mariah Andrews, Dustin and Megan McCall, and several nieces and nephews. Wayne, or Papa as he was called, treasured his family and loved spending time with them. A service is being planned for August 3rd, at 10am at the Grand Junction Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to the charity of your choosing.