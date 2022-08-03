Wilbur Ray Koch

Wilbur Ray Koch December 19, 1936 - July 28, 2022 Wilbur Ray Koch, 85, passed away peacefully at the HopeWest Care Center, Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was in the loving presence of his children; his puppy, TJ; his two surviving sisters, Kathy and Carolyn; his loving nephew, Scooter; and his dearest friend, Marilynn. He was born to Fred J. and Karolina (Meller) Koch on December 29, 1936, in Higgins, TX. Wilbur graduated from Darrouzette High School in 1955. After the family moved to Colorado, he started a life long career at National Cash Register. His zest for life was best experienced with family and friends, watching football on Sundays, fishing trips, cooking, building, gambling or being at the beach. He was a dedicated father, grandfather and great grandfather, who loved his family. In his own words he was a “Jack of all trades and a master none.” He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Donna Rae; his daughter, Vanessa Koch; his parents, Fred and Karolina Koch; his younger sister, Marjorie; and younger brother, Johnny. He is survived by his six children, Kim (AJ) Cellini, Scott (Jennifer) Koch, Monty Koch, Carla Jensen, Ray Jensen, Paula (Rick) Leonard; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life service, Thursday, August 4, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Clifton Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.