Wilbur Ray Koch December 19, 1936 - July 28, 2022 Wilbur Ray Koch, 85, passed away peacefully at the HopeWest Care Center, Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was in the loving presence of his children; his puppy, TJ; his two surviving sisters, Kathy and Carolyn; his loving nephew, Scooter; and his dearest friend, Marilynn. He was born to Fred J. and Karolina (Meller) Koch on December 29, 1936, in Higgins, TX. Wilbur graduated from Darrouzette High School in 1955. After the family moved to Colorado, he started a life long career at National Cash Register. His zest for life was best experienced with family and friends, watching football on Sundays, fishing trips, cooking, building, gambling or being at the beach. He was a dedicated father, grandfather and great grandfather, who loved his family. In his own words he was a “Jack of all trades and a master none.” He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Donna Rae; his daughter, Vanessa Koch; his parents, Fred and Karolina Koch; his younger sister, Marjorie; and younger brother, Johnny. He is survived by his six children, Kim (AJ) Cellini, Scott (Jennifer) Koch, Monty Koch, Carla Jensen, Ray Jensen, Paula (Rick) Leonard; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life service, Thursday, August 4, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Clifton Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:15:37 AM
Sunset: 08:24:18 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: E @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:16:30 AM
Sunset: 08:23:14 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:17:24 AM
Sunset: 08:22:09 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 06:18:18 AM
Sunset: 08:21:03 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:19:12 AM
Sunset: 08:19:55 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:20:06 AM
Sunset: 08:18:46 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:21 AM
Sunset: 08:17:35 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.