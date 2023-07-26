Willa Dee Van Zandt February 16, 1927 - July 11, 2023 Willa Dee Van Zandt, 96, passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 11, 2023 at her home. Willa Dee was born February 16, 1927 and lived in Pueblo, CO until moving to Grand Junction in 2013. She spent her childhood living a farm lifestyle in rural Pueblo County during the Great Depression and graduated from Pueblo Junior College with an Associate of Arts degree in Business/Journalism. Some of her employers were C.F.&I., Western Pipe and Tube, and Pueblo Diversified Industries. Willa Dee was very active in several Pueblo community organizations over the years including, Handi Caps and Pals, (founding member and president), Easter Seals (chairwoman), Motor Chair Foundation, (Charter President) Pueblo County Crippled Children and Adults (Secretary), Pueblo Jaycettes (President) and Mayor's Committee. She was a proud, lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi and served as President.
Willa Dee was very caring, sweet, intelligent, humble, and generous. Her loving character was exemplified by the numerous friendships she had and how much her family members adored her. Dee was also very organized and made her home a beautiful, warm, and comforting place to be. We will especially miss Christmas and Thanksgiving at Grandma Dee's house. She was hardworking and successful at meeting the high-demand domestic duties of the 50's and 60's while also successfully working to support her three children and serving her community. Dee was always fashionably dressed and looking beautiful. She remained resilient and caring through times of emotional and physical hardship and was always compassionate and empathetic to the struggles of others.