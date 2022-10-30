Willa Dryden December 1, 1930 - October 15, 2022 Willa “Wink” Merle Dryden succumbed to unspecified affliction, associated with her considerable age; when she passed, only 47 days short of 92 years, on October 15, 2022. Her demise arrived suddenly, after a sustained battle with stroke related dementia that became a problem for her; beginning in 2018, with blood pressure fluctuations that compromised her fierce need of independence. This affliction became a bitter pill capping a vigorous life that was filled in equal measure, with her professional ambitions, endless care giving responsibilities and huge appetite for fun. Born to Lillian and William Farmer in 1930, in Grand Junction, Colorado, her childhood began with her family living in a traveling boxcar, while her engineer father, employed by the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad, worked on the construction of the Dotsero Cutoff, simplifying the link between Denver, Colorado and Salt Lake, Utah. With the completion of the Cutoff, the Farmer Family returned to Grand Junction where Willa went to school, graduating from Grand Junction High School in 1948. She followed her older sister Zelda in nursing school, where she narrowly missed earning her degree. The progress of her education however allowed her to find steady, interesting employment working in doctor’s offices. She met and subsequently married Joseph Henry Dryden in 1950, in Grand Junction, Colorado. They had four children: Rodney Joel (1953), Linda Lee (1954), David William (1963), and Kelley Leilani (1967). When Willa’s husband accepted a position with the Atomic Energy Commission in 1963 the family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. The family moved again eighteen months later to Hawaii when Joseph became Director of the Pacific Area Support Office. As Mr. Dryden’s career oscillated between the Pacific Office in Honolulu and the Test Site Office in Las Vegas, a series of moves between those two cities became necessary. In this period of Willa’s life the Dryden family began expanding with the arrival of nine Grand Children: beginning with Adam Lee (1982), Emily Ann (1988) and Spencer William (1994) from Rod and Patty Dryden; Lindsey Lee (1982) and Joseph Lee (1983) from Linda and Cliff Kemp; Cassandra Joy (1991) from David Dryden and Monique Beauvais; and Chance Russell (1995), Kacey Jo (1998) and Kyler Trace (2001) from Kelley and Tracey Bullock. Willa in her role as homemaker and caregiver saw the family through their years of development, always delaying her business instincts until each of her children achieved independence. In a sense, Joseph and Willa ultimately retired together, culminating their respective duties around the same time. Free at last to build a career of her own, she entered the Real Estate profession. Willa enjoyed the skills and the friendships that she developed, working on a successful residential and commercial Real Estate career that lasted over thirty-six years. The semi retired couple also enjoyed many years of extended travel all over the globe, playing golf together, boating and visiting family and friends. The Dryden family enlarged again with the arrival of four Great grand children. Her care giving duties continued however, calling her back into the care of their aging parents and finally to the care of her ailing husband of over fifty years of marriage, who passed in 2003. After the death of her spouse, Willa continued to travel the world, this time with her adult children in tow, showing and sharing with them our wonderful world. It was sobering for her family to witness the effects that the dementia had on Willa’s life, compromising her remarkable artistic talents, her spirit of travel related adventure and her extraordinary skills in the kitchen. She soldiered through these trials fearlessly while she struggled against dementia’s debilitating effects with good humor and her chin faced squarely into the steady winds. We will miss the company, wisdom and leadership of this good woman in a loss beyond words. Her family wishes her all the peace and rewards imaginable from every ambition of heavenly paradise. Services for Willa will be held in Grand Junction, on Friday, November 4th, 2022. Visitation will begin at 11:00am with service to follow at 12:00 noon at Martin Mortuary, 550 North Avenue Grand Junction, Colorado. Interment will begin at 2:00pm at Orchard Mesa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Willa’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at: alzfdn.org.martins
