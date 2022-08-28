William Bates Cobb April 26, 1946 - August 2, 2022 Bill Cobb died of sudden cardiac arrest at his cabin on Grand Mesa after several years of living with post polio syndrome and Alzheimer’s. Of the end he would have said, “This is not the worst outcome.” Bill grew up in the small town of DeWitt, Iowa, then attended Harvard College (undergrad) and Howard University (medical school). He completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in adult infectious diseases at the University of Iowa. After training he practiced in Grand Junction until 2001, then in St. George, Utah until his retirement in 2012. As a physician, Bill was known for his tenacity, clinical acumen, scientific knowledge, warm relationships with colleagues, and devotion to the welfare of his patients. Combining art, science and caring, he saved many lives. Personal life centered around Lynne, his wife of 54 years, and their two daughters. Older daughter Lela Arthur lives in Denver with her husband, Todd, and their children, Colton (9) and Lucille (7) Arthur. Younger daughter Molly Cobb lives in New Orleans with her husband, Brad Holderness, and their daughter Matilda Cobb-Holderness (2). Bill is also survived by his brother, Steven Cobb (Nancy Hendrix) and sister, Joanna Cobb Biermann (Peter Biermann). An open house to remember Bill will happen at the home of Stella and George Shanks: 2606 Kellie Drive, Grand Junction, CO 81506 3-6 PM on Tuesday, September 7
