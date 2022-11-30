William Bert “Bill” Miller

William Bert “Bill” Miller March 14, 1963 - November 11, 2022 Bill Miller was born in Grand Junction, CO to Marvin LeRoy Miller and Wanda Ozell Reddick Miller, and loved calling the western slope his home, even after Gates Energy Products moved him across the mountains to Denver with his wife Daylyn (Peterson) in 1985. Both Bill (class of 81’) and Daylyn (class of 82’) attended Fruita Monument High School and Mesa College. Bill graduated from Mesa with a degree and knowledge of detailed electronic systems and measurement science excellence that carried him throughout his life and career with Lockheed Martin Aerospace. Bill traveled extensively with his consulting business, Measurement-Assurance LLC. He was an Eagle Scout and leader, and an international speaker and writer for The National Conference of Standards and Laboratories for 30+ years. Bill became an ordained minister as well (www.RedeemingDay.com) and spent the last 18 years pursuing both ministry and metrology. He suffered an early morning heart attack on November 11, 2022, and passed in peace. His encouraging smile and manner will never be forgotten. Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Daylyn (Peterson) Miller; his sons, Ryan (Ania), and Jeremiah (Charis); and his granddaughter, Ashlynne, (13) whom they adopted after the loss of their daughter, Amy in 2019. Bill’s brothers; Rick (Mercedes), and Ted (Jo), Miller still live in Grand Junction and his sister, Sherry (Craig), resides in Madison, Wisconsin. The Miller family has always been and will continue to be very close, and we all would like to extend our thanks to the many Grand Junction families that are praying for us. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Ashlynne’s future either via PayPal or Venmo to @AshMillerEducation. Bill’s service will be held in Littleton, CO on Saturday December 3 at 2:00 pm at Front Range Christian School and can be live streamed starting at 1:45 on YouTube at TheFRCSFalcons (Bill Miller Family – Celebration of Life) or later viewed on www.RedeemingDay.com. Thank You so much for your support.