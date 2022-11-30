William Bert “Bill” Miller March 14, 1963 - November 11, 2022 Bill Miller was born in Grand Junction, CO to Marvin LeRoy Miller and Wanda Ozell Reddick Miller, and loved calling the western slope his home, even after Gates Energy Products moved him across the mountains to Denver with his wife Daylyn (Peterson) in 1985. Both Bill (class of 81’) and Daylyn (class of 82’) attended Fruita Monument High School and Mesa College. Bill graduated from Mesa with a degree and knowledge of detailed electronic systems and measurement science excellence that carried him throughout his life and career with Lockheed Martin Aerospace. Bill traveled extensively with his consulting business, Measurement-Assurance LLC. He was an Eagle Scout and leader, and an international speaker and writer for The National Conference of Standards and Laboratories for 30+ years. Bill became an ordained minister as well (www.RedeemingDay.com) and spent the last 18 years pursuing both ministry and metrology. He suffered an early morning heart attack on November 11, 2022, and passed in peace. His encouraging smile and manner will never be forgotten. Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Daylyn (Peterson) Miller; his sons, Ryan (Ania), and Jeremiah (Charis); and his granddaughter, Ashlynne, (13) whom they adopted after the loss of their daughter, Amy in 2019. Bill’s brothers; Rick (Mercedes), and Ted (Jo), Miller still live in Grand Junction and his sister, Sherry (Craig), resides in Madison, Wisconsin. The Miller family has always been and will continue to be very close, and we all would like to extend our thanks to the many Grand Junction families that are praying for us. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Ashlynne’s future either via PayPal or Venmo to @AshMillerEducation. Bill’s service will be held in Littleton, CO on Saturday December 3 at 2:00 pm at Front Range Christian School and can be live streamed starting at 1:45 on YouTube at TheFRCSFalcons (Bill Miller Family – Celebration of Life) or later viewed on www.RedeemingDay.com. Thank You so much for your support.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:07 AM
Sunset: 04:52:42 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A clear sky. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:13:06 AM
Sunset: 04:52:27 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:14:05 AM
Sunset: 04:52:13 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 46%
Sunrise: 07:15:02 AM
Sunset: 04:52:02 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:15:59 AM
Sunset: 04:51:53 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 07:16:55 AM
Sunset: 04:51:46 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 07:17:50 AM
Sunset: 04:51:41 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.