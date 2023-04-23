William (Billy) Harold McClure September 17, 1960 - April 12, 2023 William Harold McClure (Billy), age 62, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 12, 2023 in his home in Grand Junction, CO. Born on September 17, 1960, in Los Angeles County CA, Billy was the youngest of 6 children born to Mary A. McClure and William L. McClure. He is predeceased by both parents and one sister, Bridget McClure. He is survived by his sisters, Nancy (Bunny) Hacker of Los Gatos, CA; Mary Ann Uyeno (Sis) of Modesto, CA; Patricia (Trish) McClure of Silt, CO; and Kathleen (Kathy) Wise of Stigler, OK; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Billy was a devout Catholic and loved the Church. Many of his most enjoyable moments were with the Knights of Columbus when living in CA, working to bring help and hope to the less fortunate in his community. Billy had a brilliant mind and was well-known for his comic abilities and sense of humor. He was beloved by his family and the pain of losing him is only softened by the knowledge that he is with God, at peace in Heaven, free of all earthly struggles or pain forever more. A mass will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 790 26 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction CO 81506. A no-host reception will be held downtown Grand Junction at the Fiesta Guadalajara restaurant. Friends and family are welcome to join us there after the interment that directly follows the mass.
