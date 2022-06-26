William F Serviss February 14, 1942 - May 29, 2022 William F. “Bill,” Serviss, passed away May 29, 2022 peacefully in his home. He was born on February 14, 1942 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was the adopted son of Robert Serviss and Harriett Serviss Turner. Bill graduated from Grand Junction High School in the class of 1960. Following his High School graduation, he attended both Mesa College and Denver University where he obtained degrees in Business Administration. Bill married Sharon, “Sherry,” Learn on August 31, 1963. Bill and Sherry had two children, Kimberlee Castleton and Shawn Serviss. Bill owned Frank Dunn Co. an auto salvage business. He worked as a salesman for Lawson Products and served as a manager for Colorado West’s Production Services Unit. He was a long time member of the Eagles Lodge. Bill is survived by his two children, and two grandchildren, Emilee and Kaleb Castleton. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway, Grand Junction, CO. The celebration is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. til 3:00 p.m.. The family requests that instead of flowers donations be made to Hope West Hospice and Palliative Care.
