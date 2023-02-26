William Franklin Hovis

William Franklin Hovis November 12, 1927 - February 7, 2023 Born in Flat River Missouri to Berthal Edgar Hovis and Vennie Alice (Dawson) Hovis, he is survived by his wife of 74 years, Lillie Ann (Houseman) Hovis, their 3 children, Mark Hovis of Eloy Arizona, Linda Kimble of GJ , Colorado and Rebecca Weaver of GJ, Colorado and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. “Frank” was raised in Flat River, Missouri, had 3 sisters and 1 brother. As a young man he was offered to be drafted onto the New York Giants baseball team. Declining the baseball career he enlisted in the Navy on Nov 23, 1945 serving on three ships during World War II, as a Radarman 3rd Class. He served under Admiral Byrd on the USS Brownson on an expedition around the South Pole. He completed his service on Oct 13, 1947. On May 4th 2011 he flew with other WWII Veterans on a Washington D.C. Honor flight. His mining career in Utah and Colorado culminated in his retirement as Mining Superintendent with Union Carbide. Funeral Services: First Baptist Church, 7th & Grand, Mon, February 27th, 12:30 p.m. Full Military Honors Ceremony, 3 p.m. following the Church Svc Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway Wall area #13. Friends of the Hovis family are welcome at either or both services.