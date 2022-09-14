William H “Billy” Dunning January 15, 1938 - September 6, 2022 Billy died at home of a heart attack after suffering from a long battle with cancer. He was born to Harold and Erma Dunning in Grand Junction, Colorado and resided here most of his life. He graduated from Grand Junction High school in 1956 and excelled in all sports. He attended Mesa College and he also served in the National Guard for several years. Bill was a gregarious fun loving guy who never knew a stranger. He loved sports, partying, boating and was an ace at playing cards. We nicknamed him “Wild Bill”. He was also a hard worker. He started the business Dunning Construction company and operated it until he retired. He married Barbara Costello in 1979 and they enjoyed 43 years of good times. After some taming from Barbara, we switched his nick name to “Sweet William”. After retiring, he pursued his hobby of making beef jerky. Everyone loved Billy’s jerky. He started the business Dunn Rite Beef Jerky and operated until he sold in 2017. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Harold; his mother, Erma; his brother, Harry and nephew, Wendell. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; and sister Wanda and her 3 children, daughter Tammy, nephews Mike and Bobby and grandchildren; Eric, Adam, Aaron and Amber. Celebration of life will be held at Snyder Memorial September 17th at 2 p.m.
