William H. Kain July 3, 1947 - December 11, 2022 William (Bill) Kain was born in York, Pennsylvania to William and Emily Kain. His childhood was one of extended family love, playing the clarinet in the school band, and traveling with his parents. Bill graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1965 and then attended the University of Denver where he received a quality education, enjoyed skiing in the Rocky Mountains, and met his future wife, Kathy. Bill and Kathy were married on June 15, 1968. After graduation from the University of Denver with both a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy and a Master of Arts degree in Education, Bill and Kathy joined the Peace Corps and taught English as a foreign language in Tehran, Iran, at the International Community School from 1970-1972. During this time, they traveled widely in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Russia. Bill and Kathy then returned to the states where Bill began his second career as an attorney-at-law. He graduated cum laude from Western New England University School of Law in Springfield, Massachusetts and became a fourth-generation attorney in his family. He and Kathy then moved to Grand Junction, Colorado where he began practicing law in 1978. Bill subsequently earned two post-doctorate degrees: an LLM in Estate and Gift Taxation from Western New England University School of Law and an LLM in Tax Law from the prestigious New York University School of Law. Prior to beginning his private law practice, Bill served as the Chief Assistant District Attorney of Mesa County and was then appointed District Attorney of the 21st Judicial District of Colorado, serving until 1987. Bill also held the position of Special Assistant United States Attorney for three years, and he served as a Municipal Court Judge for seven years. Bill retired from his legal career on December 31, 2020, after 43 years in a profession which he loved. He was committed to helping people with outstanding legal service. Bill was an avid reader of political history, and he loved to hike and cross-country ski throughout his life. Bill played Spanish classical guitar for over thirty years. For many years, he was a private pilot with both VFR and IFR ratings. He loved to fly to Baja California to watch the whales and to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Bill owned and trained three Chocolate Labrador Retrievers with whom he loved to hike and relax. Bill is survived by his wife Kathy; his sister, Carol Kain Woodbury; and his cousins, George Kain, Richard Kain, David Kain, and Connie Kain Milner. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering for Bill on Saturday, May 6, at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 522 White Avenue, Grand Junction. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Western Colorado Community Foundation’s CORE Fund in “Memory of Bill Kain” at P.O. Box 4334, Grand Junction, Colorado 81502.
