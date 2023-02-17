William Harold Odell July 4, 1929 - January 30, 2023 Bill died peacefully at home with his two daughters, Linda Audrey (John) Pieniazek and Susan Louise Frasco, and his Yorkie, Bailey, at his side. His wife, Julie, and daughter, Pamela Sue Pinski, preceded him in death. Besides his daughters, he leaves behind ten grandchildren as well as eighteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Bill and Julie married in Elmhurst, Illinois, August 19, 1950, before Bill entered the Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Korea, Germany, and France, until discharged in 1954 and returned home. He worked as a manager for Mercury Metal Products, which made parts for Ford Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. He retired in 1995, and moved with Julie to Grand Junction where daughter, Susie, lived. As a young man, Bill played trombone in a band with friends, playing Big Band tunes at venues in and around Chicago. He loved boating and fishing for bass on Lake Ann, Michigan, and later, on Highline Lake, Island Acres, and Connected Lakes in Western Colorado. His contagious enthusiasm and friendly banter won him many friends at local businesses. He was a character in the best sense of the word. He will be sorely missed. No local services are planned.
