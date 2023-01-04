William James Chinn June 7, 1925 - December 22, 2022 William James Chinn, of Grand Junction, went home to be with his Lord on December 22, 2022. He was 97 years old. William was born and raised in Fruita, Colorado. He graduated from Fruita Union High School in 1943. When WWII broke out, he joined the Navy at 17 and spent his naval career in the South Pacific as an electrician on various destroyers and other larger Navy ships. He came home to Fruita after the war and married Wanita Webb on September 8, 1946. One year later, they welcomed their daughter Karen. They made their home in Grand Junction and William went to Mesa College for a short time. He then went to work for the Atomic Energy Commission at Los Alamos, New Mexico. While in New Mexico, they welcomed their second daughter Diana. The family moved several times in the next 10 years and ended up in Denver until 1972 when William retired from the AEC and the family moved back to Grand Junction. William was a talented and prolific painter; he belonged to the Grand Junction Brush and Palette Club for many years. He was also an expert silversmith who created hundreds of beautiful rings, necklaces, and bracelets. He belonged to the Grand Junction Gem and Mineral Club until his death. William was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church for 50 years. He is survived by his daughter, Diana Cato; his four grandchildren, Kimberly (Kevin) Barnes, Ryan (Lori) Coven, Matt (Dusti) Cato, and Leah (Amir) Genzel. He had 14 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Wanita; and his daughter, Karen.
