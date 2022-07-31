William John Floryanic

William John Floryancic March 9, 1918 - July 23, 2022 William John Floryancic was born in Salida, Colorado, on March 9, 1918, to Louis and Anna Floryancic. At the age of two, his family moved to Hiawatha, Utah, and in 1922 the family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, and lived on a farm in Fruitvale. He attended Fruitvale School from first through twelfth grades, graduating in 1936. In 1941, William married Lillian Ruth Jenkins and they lived in Rock Springs, Wyoming, where he worked in a coal mine for two years. They had two children, Paul William and Karen Lynn. In 1943, he was drafted into the Army and served three years, two of which were in New Guinea in the 535th Quartermasters Salvage and Repair Company in the Pacific Theater. William worked at Bancroft Grocery in Palisade for several years. He had two service stations in Grand Junction from 1952 until 1958. In 1958, he and Lillian bought the Bancroft business and opened Bill’s AG Market and Family Center. Later, their daughter, Karen, joined in the venture. William was a board member of the Mesa County Valley School District #51 from 1963-69, serving two of those years as Board President. He was on the board of directors of Associated Grocers of Colorado in Denver for ten years, four years as Treasurer of the Board, and on the board of directors of Affiliated Trading in Denver for nine years. Since 1959, William was actively involved in the Palisade community as a member of the Palisade Chamber of Commerce, and served twice as President. He was a member of the Palisade American Legion Post #50 since 1950. He was involved in the Palisade Lions Club, of which he was a member since 1960. He was very active in all aspects of Lionism in the Palisade Club. He served as President twice, was Lion of the Year three times, and received the highest award in Lionism, the Melvin Jones Award, along with the Colorado Lions Foundation Humanitarian Award, and the Ann Sullivan Award twice. There were many other projects in Palisade he was involved in. With his grandson, Kirk Bunte, he made a DVD on the 100-year history of Palisade about 2004, followed by a second version that was more detailed. William also had the distinct honor of being a member of the first Western Slope Honor Flight to visit the WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C. He, Lillian, and Karen sold the grocery business in 1987, after which he spent time volunteering around the community. Sadly, Lillian passed away in 1989. On December 12, 1992, William married Lucille Phillips Hampton, and she preceded him in death in 2015. William is survived by his daughter, Karen (Russell) Bell of Palisade; grandson, W. Kirk (Cyndy) Bunte of Palisade; great-grandson, Callahan Stewart of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Megan August of Carson, California; stepdaughters, Marie (Roger) Granat of Palisade, Margie (Jim) Beougher of Clifton, their daughter, Karie Beougher of Cortez, and her children, Colton Beougher of Salida, and Cadence and Kason Bradshaw, both of Cortez, Margie and Jim’s daughter, Jamie (Ernie) Caldwell, and their children, Bryce and Ryder Caldwell, all of Grand Junction, and Marie’s daughter, Shawnie (Jay) Laughlin, and their daughter, Violet Laughlin, all of Estero, Florida; his daughter-in-law, Terry Palmer August of Carson, California; sister, Betty Orlando of New Lenox, Illinois; and brother, Harold Floryancic of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; two sisters; and his son, Paul. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Martin Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in William’s name to the VA Community Living Center, Attn: Voluntary Services, 2121 North Avenue, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501; or to HopeWest Hospice, 3090 N. 12th Street, Unit B, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506. The family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to both organizations for their loving care.
