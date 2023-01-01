Willie Edward Bradley February 14, 1935 - November 9, 2022 Willie Edward Bradley, 87, passed away on November 9, 2022 at Denver Hospice Center at Lowry in Denver, Colorado. Willie grew up in the areas of Utica and Jackson, Mississippi. He was 1 of 7 children. He worked on plantations from young childhood until his 30s. He enjoyed farming with his family. He then moved from Mississippi to Grand Junction, Colorado along with his cousins looking for work. He worked as a farmer and a truck driver delivering drywall for several years. He enjoyed his work. He left delivering drywall when it became too physically taxing, but continued keeping himself busy, with odd jobs outside in nature. He loved keeping his lawn looking nice and manicured. Willie was a funny, hardworking, strong man. He enjoyed fishing/hunting, talking, and laughing with friends and family. He was known for his sense of humor and ability to make others laugh. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Willie was preceded in death by his sisters Madie Bradley, Willie T Bradley Houston, brothers Robert Wilson Bradley, Odell Bradley, and James C Callahan, along with his mother, Edna Taylor Bradley and father Robert Bradley. He’s survived by his daughter, Melissa and his grandchildren along with his sister Eva Bradley Dixon. No funeral or memorial place will be designated. Please post memories of Willie on the 5280 Cremation Obituary page link: https://www.5280cremations.com/obituary/650606/Willie--Bradley/ Any condolences or information you want to share about Willie can also be sent to Melissa Williams, mjw82704@aol.com.
