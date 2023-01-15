Wilma Lee Camren February 9, 1931 - December 31, 2022 Wilma Lee Camren, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away December 31, 2022, at the age of 91. Wilma was born on February 9, 1931, to Lela and Russell Wright of Latham, Kansas. Wilma met Ray Camren in Salina, Kansas, when he was in the military. They fell in love and married on March 21, 1948. They were blessed with three children, Ron in 1949, Ginger, four years later, and Rick, eight years later. They lived in Salina until 1985. The Railroad transferred them to Denver, Colorado in 1973 where Wilma worked for Edison Brothers Shoe Company as their Regional Secretary. They retired in 1986, and moved to Grand Junction. Wilma is survived by her husband of almost 74 years, Ray; daughter, Ginger Waite of Olympia, Washington; her son, Rick (Linda) Camren of Ft. Lupton, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Lynn Camren of San Antonio, Texas; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Sheryl Alderson of Olathe, Kansas. She is preceded in death by her son, Ron Camren; her brother, Jack (Linda) Brown; and her son-in-law, Brad Waite. To read the full obituary, please visit Wilma’s page at www.martinmortuary.com.
