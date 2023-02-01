Yun Hui (Choe) Gasperini July 25, 1949 - January 27, 2023 Yun Hui (Choe) Gasperini, 73, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Hope West on January 27 2023. Yun was born in 1949 and raised in Seoul, South Korea. She met her husband of 48 years, Tim Gasperini, while he was stationed with the U.S. Army in Korea and would eventually immigrate to this country in 1974. Yun would go on to live her entire life in Colorado after becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1978. She lived in Colorado Springs, Loveland, Lakewood, and finally settled in Grand Junction in 1988 where she raised a family. She found her true passion and joy as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was always supportive of her daughters in their many and varied activities and took great pride in their extensive academic and professional achievements. She always loved fashion, shopping, movies, and spa experiences with her daughters. Yun also loved the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, hiking, fishing, camping, and cross-country skiing. She traveled and vacationed with family in many states across the country, from Maine to Alaska, as well as having made two trips to Europe. With her strong work ethic, Yun held numerous jobs in her life, including assembly work at the Water Pik plant in Loveland and as a food service worker for School Districts 20 and 51. She always strove to provide wholesome food to elementary school children, whom she called her customers, rarely missing a day of work in her seventeen years of service. Yun loved to cook authentic Korean dishes for any visiting company, and she also devoted her time as a volunteer at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Yun is survived by her husband, Tim; her daughters, Anne DeMarco (Dave) of Denver, Angela Shin (Ho Sik) of Washington D.C., and Regina Gasperini of Grand Junction; her precious grandson, Nicholas Shin; many wonderful brothers and sisters in-law, nephews and nieces; and her devoted grand-dog, Max. The Gasperini Family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Grand Valley Oncology, the Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, and Hope West for the excellent treatment and care they provided to Yun during her 28-month battle with ovarian cancer. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Yun’s memory to either of the following non-profit organizations: The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance or Hope West. A funeral service, followed by a reception, will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, February 6, 2023, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Grand Junction.
