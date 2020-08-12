It was the summer of 1969.
After finishing the sixth grade at Eagle Valley Elementary our family was uprooted. We were going to move from Gypsum to Pueblo for the summer because of my father's job and then back to Grand Junction at the end of the summer. My parents were thrilled to be going back home after 6 years in Gypsum. I wasn’t so happy about it. I was having to leave all of my friends and we were all going to start junior high school together in Gypsum. I know I really did not want to go to Pueblo, where I did not know a soul.
A funny and very unexpected thing happened during the summer of '69 in Pueblo. I discovered FM radio and started buying records in the form of a few 45 rpm records. We had no real radio to speak of in Gypsum. I think there was an AM station in Glenwood Springs. In Pueblo there were at least two FM stations and more AM stations. I listened to the radio every chance I had. I quickly learned the names of all of the disc jockeys. I am pretty sure I probably bothered them way too often with my inquisitive phone calls as well as the requests that my new found friends and I would bombard them with.
Three Dog Night’s first single “One” was getting a lot of airplay at that time and I really liked it. It was the first 45 that I bought. I played that song over and over. Three Dog Night became my new favorite band, replacing The Monkees. I just knew had to learn everything I could about them.
When we finally moved back to Grand Junction in the fall I went to Woolworth’s downtown with my cousin Larry and we both bought a copy of Three Dog Night's very first album that contained the song “One," written by Harry Nilsson, among many other great songs. They also covered songs by Neil Young (the Loner), Randy Newman (Bet No One Ever Hurt This Bad) , Otis Redding (Try A Little Tenderness), Jim Capaldi & Steve Winwood (Heaven Is In Your Mind), Tim Hardin (Don’t Make Promises) and Robbie Robertson (Chest Fever) from The Band.
This would be the way Three Dog Night would operate throughout its career. They would take songs written by other folks and in most cases make them more popular than the original’s. Besides “One”, take Hoyt Axton’s “Joy To the World” and “Never Been To Spain”, Laura Nyro’s “Eli’s Coming” Russ Ballard’s “Liar”, Paul Williams “Out In the Country” and “An Old Fashioned Love Song” and Randy Newman’s “Mama Told Me Not To Come” as other examples. They also covered a very young songwriter by the name of John Hiatt with “Sure As I’m Sittin’ Here.”
Like The Monkees, Three Dog Night would be criticized because they didn't write their own songs. Time has proven that criticism to be unwarranted in both cases. Having three great vocalists in Danny Hutton, Chuck Negron and Corey Hutton was only part of the story. Their band, made up of guitarist Mike Allsup, keyboardist Jimmy Greenspoon bassist Joe Schermie, and drummer Floyd Sneed were a very tight knit group that could easily play any style the band chose. They were great.
