Grand Junction, Central and Fruita Monument ran at the Tiger Invitational at Connected Lakes on Saturday.
Fruita Monument won the girls race with 37 points and had four top-10 finishers. Ella Unrein won the race, crossing in 18 minutes, 57.2 seconds. That was nearly a full minute ahead of the second-place finisher.
Mackenzie Black finished sixth, Addison Eyre seventh and Miranda Deeths 10th for the Wildcats. Other Fruita finishers were Samara Barber at 20th, Sarah Bratteli at 43rd and Savannah Lyons at 49th.
Central placed fourth with 75 points. The Warriors’ best runner was Jocelyn Olson, who was ninth in 21:08.8. Elle Diedrich finished 15th, Lillian Thatcher finished 16th, Jayde Golightly finished 26th, Sophia Johnson finished 28th, Asiah Moncada finished 35th, Amaya Metli finished 36th and Laurel Hughes finished 37th.
Grand Junction placed fifth with 132 points, led by top finisher Hannah Burton, who was 22nd in 22:58.3. Zoe Jones finished 30th, Anna Johnson was 42nd, Madalyn Parkhurst finished 46th, Eliza Bell was 47th, Atahlia Mills finished 48th and Kylee Jones was 50th for the Tigers.
Central won the boys race with 23 points and had five top-10 finishers. Their top finisher was Shalom Trowbridge, who placed first in 15:57.6. Alex Fisher was third, Jackson Edwards finished fourth, Samuel Garmany was fifth, Yishai Trowbridge finished 10th, Alexander Mendoza crossed 14th, Nikolaos Cady finished 19th and Wyatt Johnson was 57th.
Fruita Monument scored 107 points to place third. The Wildcats were led by Carter Unfred’s 16th-place finish in 18:05.1. Kaden Nelson finished 18th, Isaac Barber finished 21st, Dylan Barney finished 26th, Danny Ipson finished 28th, Royce Bair finished 26th, Ethan Knight finished 37th and Paul Coleman finished 49th.
Grand Junction was fifth overall with 142 points. Connor Kinser had the best day for the Tigers, finishing in 18:00.4 seconds for 13th. Tycen LeFebre finished 23rd, Bryce Flanagan finished 24th, Albert Booth finished 31st, Treyton LeFebre finished 58th, Parker Davis finished 60th, Nicholas Berry finished 69th, and Zachary Ridpath finished 75th.
Palisade competed at the Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton but results were not available.
Volleyball
Palisade (5-3, 1-1 Western Slope League) bounced back from a loss Thursday night with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of Summit (2-2, 0-1 WSL).
Addie Ritterbush had 12 kills, and she and Lauren Hardin led the team with three aces. Ella Steele had 21 assists, Grace McAnany had two solo blocks and one block assist, and Sophia DeWitt had nine digs
Fruita Monument was swept 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 by Durango as the Wildcats fell to 2-6 this season and 1-1 in Southwestern League play.
Soccer
Grand Junction opened league play with a 2-0 loss at Durango.
The Tigers (3-2, 1-1 Southwestern League) allowed one goal from the Demons (7-0, 2-0 SWL) in each half.
Softball
Central went 2-0 on the second day of the Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament in Aurora.
The Warriors first beat D’Evelyn 5-2. The Jaguars opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the first, then the Warriors got on the board when Olivia Litzen singled Bryle West home.
Jenna Fraser tied the game for Central (7-4) in the top of the 5th with a solo home run to center field, the Warriors’ lone extra-base hit. Allison Brunk scored in the sixth on Emma Graabau’s RBI single, and Jazz Fenn scored in the seventh on Aspen Satterfield’s RBI single.
Fraser, Bailee Ritterbush and Emma Diaz had multiple hits in the win and Fraser earned the win in the circle. She allowed seven hits, two earned runs, walked one and had three strikeouts over five innings. EllaGrace Kellerby came in for relief and had three strikeouts and three hits in two innings.
Central defeated Bear Creek 12-8 in the second game.
At the same tournament, Fruita Monument lost 5-3 to Lakewood to fall to 3-6.
Palisade was scheduled to play a tournament in Berthoud but games were rained out.
