Two local companies have wasted no time pursuing the possible use of a newly approved option in Mesa County for financing clean-energy investments on their properties.
Seth Anderson, a founder of the Loki Gear outdoor clothing company, is pursuing a $70,000 solar and LED lighting project at Loki’s store on Colorado Avenue in Grand Junction, possibly through the Colorado Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program, or C-PACE.
EcoGen BioSciences, which grows, produces and manufactures hemp-based ingredients and raw materials, is pursuing a $243,000 energy-efficiency project through C-PACE at a 110,000-square-foot facility on North River Road in Palisade. The company does agricultural research and development there and wants to make upgrades to its lighting, three-phase power, and electric distribution infrastructure, and to its boiler system controllers and firing mechanisms.
The companies proposed the projects to Mesa County commissioners almost immediately after the commissioners last month agreed to let the Colorado New Energy Improvement District conduct the C-PACE program within the county. The program is an initiative of the New Energy Improvement District, which was authorized by state legislation.
C-PACE lets eligible building owners finance qualifying energy-efficiency, renewable-energy and water-conservation improvements, working through private capital providers with repayment terms up to 25 years. Repayment occurs through a voluntary assessment on a building owner’s property tax bill, meaning the assessment runs with the property and can transfer to the next owner in the case of a sale. According to the C-PACE program, the annual energy cost savings usually exceed the annual assessment, allowing for capital-intensive equipment upgrades.
The program can’t go forward in a county without the county’s participation. Participating counties agree to collect the assessment payments, and can collect a servicing fee of up to 1% of the assessment amount.
While Mesa County commissioners previously had reservations about participating, the commissioners gave approval this year after new Commissioner Cody Davis worked with the C-PACE program on a contract agreement that in part results in project applications being referred to commissioners for their review. Commissioners gave their assent with conditions May 17 for the two projects proposed so far.
Anderson said Wednesday that he has yet to decide if he’ll proceed with a project through C-PACE.
“We need to finalize what makes sense financially for us,” he said.
He said Loki definitely will be proceeding with a solar project, either through C-PACE or some other form of financing. He’s also glad the C-PACE program exists and that the county has made it available locally.
“We think it’s a positive step for the state. We think it’s a positive step for the county,” he said.
Both Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and Grand Junction Economic Partnership officials spoke to commissioners last month in support of the C-PACE program as an economic development tool. While the county has yet to receive more applications, Chris Campbell, senior project manager with Atlasta Solar Center, said more are coming.
“There’s not just going to be a handful,” he predicted.
He called C-PACE “a good opportunity for business owners and just for the local economy as far as job growth and economic sustainability.”
Campbell said the opportunities won’t be limited to companies installing things such as solar power and insulation. Other contractors, in fields such as heating, cooling and plumbing, can benefit from it.
“There are a wide variety of contractors that can utilize this program one way or the other. It’s really just a financing mechanism for those (qualifying) projects at little to no risk for the business owner.”
He said the benefits to business owners are more positive cash flow and the fact that the loan is tied to the property rather than being tied to them personally.
Davis said he’s hoping to see some significant interest in the program based on the pent-up demand for it that supporters said exists locally.
“We’re kind of biding our time, waiting to see if there’s going to be some higher level of interest in the C-PACE program,” he said.
Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction chamber, said some 20 people participated Thursday in a Zoom meeting the chamber held on the program, which she considered good given that it’s almost a holiday weekend. She thinks it will help as people learn more about the advantages of the program, and she expects to see more projects being proposed. Schwenke anticipates that they will consist of not only maintenance and renovation projects, but also new commercial and multi-family construction.
“Those are prime projects for something like this,” she said of the new construction.