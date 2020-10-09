Two local artists decided to bridge the gap left by the cancellation of this year’s Grand Valley Studio Tour.
Barbara Churchley and Bud Markos will offer a joint exhibit and tour of Markos’ studio from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10–11, at 2045 Wrangler Way.
Markos converted his garage into his studio and it has quite a lot of space for the large landscape pieces he paints, Churchley said.
After touring Markos’ studio space, visitors can find Churchley in the backyard where she likely will be working on a painting while chatting with folks.
Along with seeing the two artists work — Markos primary works in oil, painting landscapes and some animals, and Churchley works with both oil and pastels, creating landscapes and florals — there will be original art available for purchase as well as prints, note cards and Churchley’s book, “Java, the Shy Creature.”
Churchley and Markos are keen to meet members of the community and “our fellow artists as well, because we miss seeing them,” Churchley said.
“Art is a solitary endeavor, for the most part, so when we can reconnect, it’s fun,” said Churchley, who was hopeful the Grand Valley Studio Tour will return in 2021.
To see the artists’ styles and work, go to barbarachurchley.com and budmarkos.com.