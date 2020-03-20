By LINDA GANN
We’re ready to do our part to help protect the health and well-being of as many Coloradans as possible. Connect for Health Colorado understands that during these trying times, there are still Coloradans who are uninsured.
A new Special Enrollment Period (SEP) will provide uninsured Coloradans the peace of mind of having health coverage should they need it.
This SEP is especially beneficial to uninsured residents who are determined eligible for financial help through the marketplace or for coverage through Health First Colorado (Medicaid). Uninsured Coloradans must shop and select a plan by April 3 to receive coverage under this COVID-19 Special Enrollment Period.
To sign up for coverage through the marketplace — the only place where residents can qualify for financial help to lower costs — Coloradans can complete an application and select a health insurance plan:
■ Working with a certified enrollment expert. Many local experts continue to provide virtual and/or phone appointments. https://connectforhealthco.com/we-can-help/
■ Online at ConnectforHealthCO.com
■ Over the phone at 855-752-6749, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
■ We’re also extending Customer Service Center hours this weekend and next, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Applicants should select the enrollment reason as, “Will lose or lost health insurance and/or have no other health coverage during the COVID-19 outbreak” and input the application date as the qualifying life change event date. Residents who take these steps will not be asked by health insurance companies to provide documentation to verify their eligibility for the Special Enrollment period.
As always, Coloradans can sign up for a plan if they experience other qualifying life change events, including loss of job-based and Health First Colorado (Medicaid) coverage. Coloradans may be eligible to enroll in a new plan if they experience changes or losses in income, which should be reported to Connect for Health Colorado. Residents who qualify for Health First Colorado (Medicaid) or the Child Health Plan Plus program can enroll online through the PEAK application any time during the year.
Connect for Health Colorado is a public, non-profit entity established by the Colorado General Assembly in 2011 to create a health insurance marketplace. Since 2013, we’ve been helping individuals, families and small employers compare plans, apply for financial help and buy health insurance. As Colorado’s official health insurance marketplace, we are the only place to apply for financial help to lower the monthly cost of premiums. Customers can shop online; get help by phone or online chat from Customer Service Center representatives; and access expert, in-person help from a statewide network of certified brokers and community-based Assisters. For more information: www.ConnectforHealthCO.com