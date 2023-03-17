Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Upcoming Meat In Day aims to "showcase peoples' love for meat"

Burgers on the grill

pixabay

The third annual “Meat In Day,” an unofficial holiday aimed at opposing Governor Jared Polis’ “Meat Out Day,” will be held on Saturday, March 18 at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

The free event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will serve 1,000 free hamburgers and BBQ samples from three different vendors. Razor Creek Beef out of Loma is donating the beef, and Fruita’s Mountain Meat Packing will provide the processing and packaging. The event will also feature a DJ, live animals “for petting” and will be hosted by the Mesa County Cattlemen’s Association (MCCA) who insist the event is not political.

Pixabay

