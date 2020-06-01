I went potato salad crazy over Memorial Day weekend.
I made my mom’s recipe, mixing in radishes at my husband Fred’s suggestion, as well as hard-boiled eggs.
I recalled how my dad didn’t like hard- boiled eggs mixed into the salad. He had some bad experiences with boiled eggs while in the Philippines during World War II and never ate them again.
It got me wondering how other folks prepare their potato salad. So at recent small meeting I attended, I asked about potato salad. It turned out all of us made a slightly different version.
One woman made potato salad with chopped dill pickles and dill pickle juice in the mayo dressing. I’ve never thought of doing that before.
Others swore by fresh dill, lots of it, and a creamy dressing with mayo and Dijon mustard. Still others added sweet pickle relish instead of dill.
We all made a creamy mayo dressing, but a vinaigrette type dressing was mentioned as good as well.
Wanting to know more, I asked about potatoes. I used red like my mom, until discovering Yukon gold. Now they are my pick.
One person liked purple and white potatoes together in the salad, another hated gold and most had never given it a thought.
Then I asked about hard-boiled eggs and again received a variety of answers.
Well, while my dad likely would not have liked the radish addition to our Memorial Day weekend potato salad, my mom did.
We talked about my dad and had some laughs and tears as we remembered all the good times with him, his love of the flag and his service to his country.
Here is a listing of what we included in what I’ll now call “Fred’s Radish Potato Salad.”
Potatoes: six medium Yukon gold potatoes. I place warm/hot water in pan to cover the potatoes, bring it to boil and simmer until fork-tender, but firm enough for cutting. Cool, cut in chunks and place in a bowl with the following ingredients:
Green onions: two to three bunches, depending on size. Slice.
Celery: split stalks vertically and thinly slice. Use amount that looks right and tastes right to you.
Sweet pickles: split, dice and use amount that tastes right to you.
Radishes: one to two bunches, chopped.
Eggs: several, hard-boiled. Chop two and add them to salad, slice the rest to go on top of the salad.
Bacon: cooked and crumbled. Maybe? It was a last-minute thought.
Dressing: a mixture of mayo with a touch of sour cream, celery salt, pepper and a pinch of sugar. How much depends on how creamy you like your salad.
Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and garnish with hard-boiled egg, radish slices and crumbled bacon.
n
Email Dixie Burmeister at dixieb2882@gmail.com.