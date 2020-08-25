Occasionally we can see our future in the present actions and results of others, such as in the state of California, whose policies we have rapidly been adopting in Colorado over the last six years.
There are plenty of examples of our following in the footsteps of the Golden State or now perhaps silver or bronze – lack of policy and enforcement leading to large homeless encampments in urban centers we have them. Riots and calls to disband police departments; we just had a nasty one last week in Denver.
On Saturday demonstrators demanding the abolishment of the police, attacked the Denver police headquarters building according to the Director of Public Safety’s comment to Channel 7 news – guns, explosives, axes, and machetes.
Where else are we happily following down California’s debris laden path? Well, there is energy or more specifically electricity.
You’re probably familiar with the rolling blackouts and power outages in California during this recent heat wave. If you’re wondering why that is you might be unsurprised that it is a failure in the states commitment to the simultaneous removal of fossil fuel and nuclear power from their grid while transitioning to wind and solar power that the state leaders have discovered is insufficient to supply power to the state at peak demand. This is partly because, and this was just discovered, the sun does not shine every day or for 24 hours and the wind doesn’t blow all the time.
California generates about 30% of its electrical power by wind and solar and is trying to increase that percentage. Colorado has adopted similar mandates with requirements that 30% of our state’s power be generated by renewable energy this year and both states have pursued similar methods of reducing the percent of energy generated by wind and solar by shutting down other types of power plants. To compensate for this California, with Colorado driving in that direction, is spending enormous amounts of money on wind and solar farms. This “investment” is paid for by consumers in the form of higher rates.
California’s electrical cost to the consumer is now 35% higher than that of Colorado, even with several rate hikes in our state over the last few years.
Even California’s very progressive Governor, Gavin Newsom admitted the recent blackouts were a failure in the state's push towards renewable energy percentages. The biggest problem with renewable energy generation, besides the sun hiding for part of the day in the wind not blowing all the time, is storage.
Batteries used to store electrical energy for these facilities are primarily lithium-ion and can’t store enough energy, long enough to supply high demand at night or periods of low wind.
What California doesn’t say very often is that to compensate for this, they usually buy power from surrounding states that generate them in more conventional ways to make up for this. They also keep natural gas power plants which kick on when they run out of battery power. Demand for energy from that secondary source has been skyrocketing but the cost of building entire natural gas-fired plants and just using them for emergency situations doesn’t make financial sense.
Colorado is headed down the exact same path. We are taking natural gas-fired plants off-line in Craig and Pueblo and replacing them with wind and solar that will only meet the demand in the most perfect of circumstances; and with the growing population, perhaps not even then.
Also, remember the Polis administration in 2019 committed to 100% of the state’s power to be met by renewable energy in 2040 and having 904,000 electric vehicles on the road. How is this increased electrical demand going to be generated and stored in a reliable and cost-effective method?
Reliable, as proven by California is a very dicey proposition, cost on the other hand is a lot easier – we’ll pay for it.
In July, Xcel Energy applied for a $52.7 million increase in rates on top of a $10.7 million increase for capital improvement and wildfire mitigation in 2020 and $17.1 million for the same reasons in 2021.
The company also wants to be compensated for its loss of depreciation allowances for the power plants that it is taking off-line.
In case you’re wondering the Independence Institute noted that, “(Xcel) profits per ratepayer increased a staggering 76.7 percent from $178.09 in 2006 to $314.75 in 2016.”
If we keep California as our guiding star, breaking up on the rocks is in our future.