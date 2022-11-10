Central High School softball players Jenna Fraser, left, and Olivia Litzen, right, sign their letters of intent on Wednesday to play softball at Regis University and Colorado Mesa University, respectively.
James Burky
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Scott Crabtree
James Burky
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
The Grand Junction-area pipeline to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference continues to thrive.
Three local high school athletes signed their letters of intent to play softball or soccer at RMAC schools on Wednesday. At Central, Jenna Fraser and Olivia Litzen signed on to play softball at Regis University in Denver and Colorado Mesa, respectively. Fruita Monument’s Regan Dare will play for the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs women’s soccer team.
Unlike Fraser and Dare, Litzen will be on a college roster in only a couple of months. The senior catcher is graduating in December so she can join the Mavericks next season.
“In the beginning of August, I got an offer from (head) coach Mercedes (Bohte) to see if I wanted to graduate early and join the team in the spring, learn the ropes and help the team however I can … Something was telling me that I should do this and push myself,” Litzen said. “I’ll still go to prom and graduation in May, all of that, I’ll just also be playing softball.”
CMU stuck out to Litzen, in part, for its exercise science program.
But her desire to be a Maverick runs much deeper than that.
“I’m excited to stay close to my family because they’re a really big part of my life and they influence a lot of my decisions. I wouldn’t be where I am today if not for them. And I’ve been going to Mesa camps since I was 5-years old. So, it’s exciting to go there and be a college student and play there, now,” Litzen said. “I was actually against going there for a long time. I was like, ‘I’m not staying home, that’s not what I want to do’ but they have exactly what I want to do, great coaches and a great team culture.”
Litzen has been a rock behind the plate and in the lineup for Central. As a senior, Litzen hit .434 with nine doubles, two triples and three home runs. She hit .443 as a junior. Litzen will join former Warriors Aislyn Sharp, Myah Arrieta and Kennedy Vis on the Mavericks.
The Mavericks went 45-9 last season but were upset by MSU Denver in the RMAC tournament.
Fraser will see her former teammates quite often with the Rangers. Fraser was Central’s ace and cleanup hitter as a senior. She posted the best batting average on the team — among hitters with significant play time — with a .468 mark and a team-high 32 RBI. In the circle, Fraser was 10-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 119 innings.
Fraser was drawn to Regis for its program culture and campus, she said.
“It’s relieving because I was stressed about applying for colleges. You have to have a good attitude (going through this process),” Fraser said. “Knowing I’m going against former teammates makes me want to play in the RMAC more because I get to see the people I love and care about all of the time.”
The Rangers were 35-23 last season but were eliminated in the RMAC tournament in three games.
In front of a crowd of teachers, family and friends, Central coach Aaron Berk commended both for their on and off field success in the program. Berk, who took over the program last season, praised them for their trustworthiness.
“I never had to worry about what they were doing to fix something that wasn’t working right. I didn’t have to spend extra time with them to fix something. They knew what they needed to fix and they fixed it on their own,” Berk said. “It made adjusting to this job so much easier.”
Dare to be a Lion
Dare is all about the pitch.
The senior at Fruita Monument lives and breathes soccer, and now she’s going to the UCCS to play the world’s game.
Dare signed her letter of intent Wednesday morning in the Fruita Monument auditorium in front of family, friends, coaches and classmates.
As a junior, Dare scored 14 goals and had 10 assists. She said she was drawn to the UCCS program for its positive and competitive culture.
“This is a big weight lifted off my shoulders. I’ve waited for this for a long time and to know that it finally came, I can finally just enjoy the sport now and there’s no pressure,” Dare said. “You have to make sure to put in all the effort that you can (to get recruited.) If you have a school in mind, make sure they know you. Whether that’s emailing them and sending them your game tape, going to their camps, make sure you’re there all of the time and they’re noticing you.”
Delivering a short speech was Mark Ashworth, Dare’s coach with the Grand Junction Fire FC club team. He recounted how she always desired to be out on the field and if she wasn’t, she would make sure he knew that.
The Mountain Lions went 13-3-4 this season, lost in the RMAC semifinals and made the NCAA Division II tournament. They will play third-seeded Angelo State in the tournament on Friday.
From 2A to DIVISION I
Only days after Emma Luce helped lift the Meeker volleyball team to the state tournament, the senior signed her letter of intent to play for the Division I school Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas.
This season, Luce has 514 kills, which is second in the state, in 76 sets this season. Her kills total leads the Cowboys, as does her 437 digs. She is also second on the squad in aces (39) and total blocks (24).
Luce played for the United Volleyball Club in Grand Junction, which has had eight other players sign to an NCAA school over the past 12 months.
Luce will join a Lumberjacks team that is 21-4 this season and 9-3 in the Western Athletic Conference.
Meeker (23-2) has a first-round bye at the Class 2A state tournament and will play at 5 p.m. today.
