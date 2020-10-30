By GREG WALCHER
If I told you to go jump in a lake, you probably wouldn’t. You would know I didn’t actually want you to go jump in an actual lake. But if I took up a collection, and offered you money to go jump in a lake, you might. What if you did, then came to collect, only to be told we didn’t really mean it, and wouldn’t pay — after you had already done what we promised to pay for? Unfair?
In the 1990s, Gov. Roy Romer hosted a series of “smart growth” roundtables, in which I participated, representing the Western Slope through Club 20. I later served on Gov. Bill Owens’ Commission on Saving Farms, Ranches, and Open Space, another approach to Colorado’s urban sprawl problem. Both processes were successful, implementing new policies to alter the economics of land development.
The same discussion took place across America, with Colorado leading the way, especially pioneering creative uses of “conservation easements.” There are thousands of such easements now, all over America.
A conservation easement is a tool for landowners to preserve open space by selling their right to future development, usually to a land trust or a local government. It is preferable to simple government acquisition, because the land remains private, productive, and taxable. Colorado’s pioneering ideas, decades ago, included offering tax credits to easement donors to offset the lost “development value” of land. The federal government and most states now offer tax credits. One of Colorado’s earliest conservation easements was used by Sen. Bill Armstrong in 1983 to preserve the historic MacGregor Ranch in Rocky Mountain National Park. Today more than 4,000 properties in Colorado are thus protected against future development. Nationwide, 170,000 easements protect nearly 56 million acres of open space. Not counting Alaska, more land is protected by conservation easements than by national parks.
The success of conservation easements is so impressive that the U.S. Senate Finance Committee has decided to put a stop to it. The committee is upset by two things. First, total deductions claimed by taxpayers using these easements over the years is said to be over $230 billion. (What did they expect 56 million acres would cost?) Second, apparently more outrageous, is the fact that many of these landowners, who donate easements and then claim the promised tax credits, are wealthy. Seriously. Senators seem surprised that large tracts of land are often owned by rich people. Even worse, sometimes rich people pool their resources to buy land, then split the tax credits when they donate the development rights. These are called “syndicated easements” and the committee is appalled. Chairman Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) says it is “the job of Congress to clearly prohibit these abusive schemes.”
What an outrage, that people actually do what Congress offered them money to do! Moreover, the result is precisely the conservation Congress said it wanted, and it is successful beyond all expectations. Sen. Grassley was there. He has been in the Senate 40 years, supported the program when it was created, and has seen over 4 million acres protected by easements in his own state of Iowa. His committee report has generated lots of headlines, such as “Wealthy investors exploiting land-conservation tax breaks,” and “Purple mountain travesty in waves of tax-dodging ‘conservation’.” In other words, doing what the tax code encourages is now considered “exploiting” and “tax-dodging.” Even the word “conservation” is in quotation marks, as if conservation isn’t real if rich people do it.
The legitimate beef about syndicated easements is that some dishonest deals involve inflated appraisals, making the tax credit more valuable than it should be. Tax assessors should be more diligent before approving such deals, but Grassley’s legislation does nothing about that. It would just end the tax credit for people who pool resources to conserve land. And it may be retroactive, seeking repayment of billions in tax credits already granted in the past.
As a board member at Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) in 2000, I was involved in our state’s largest conservation easement, which ensured that Denver and Colorado Springs will never grow together into one giant city. The 17,000 acre “Greenland Ranch” preservation was a partnership involving GOCO, The Conservation Fund, Douglas County, several private donors, and the landowner. He was one of Colorado’s wealthiest citizens — who else owns 17,000 acres along the Front Range? Should we not have made the effort because he was rich? Did we say we wanted to preserve open space, and offer to pay for it, but didn’t really mean it?
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.