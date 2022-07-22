SCI TELESCOPE JUPITER 1

Jupiter amd its moon Europa, left, seen through the James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument 2.12 micron filter.

 NASA, ESA, CSA, AND B. HOLLER AND J. STANSBERRY

The new James Webb Space Telescope can capture photographs not only of galaxies across the universe, but also of objects in our celestial backyard.

NASA on Thursday released images of Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, which is just 430 million miles away from Earth. (By comparison, the light of a galaxy in the “deep field” image released earlier last week had to travel close to 80 billion trillion miles to get to us.)