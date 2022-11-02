Apartment buildings are springing up virtually overnight in Grand Junction. An Aspen developer, using a modular construction model, put up two 24-unit apartment buildings in about two weeks.

This is not something Grand Junction is used to seeing, and not just because of the alternative building method. This development, called Struthers Residences, isn’t the only new apartment development we’ve seen. The Eddy, which is on the West side of Las Colonias, was recently completed. Then there is Railyard at Rimrock, which is a 196-unit apartment complex that opened last year.