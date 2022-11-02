Apartment buildings are springing up virtually overnight in Grand Junction. An Aspen developer, using a modular construction model, put up two 24-unit apartment buildings in about two weeks.
This is not something Grand Junction is used to seeing, and not just because of the alternative building method. This development, called Struthers Residences, isn’t the only new apartment development we’ve seen. The Eddy, which is on the West side of Las Colonias, was recently completed. Then there is Railyard at Rimrock, which is a 196-unit apartment complex that opened last year.
Still more are planned by several different developers. The Aspen developer building Struthers, Shannon Sweeney, is planning to add 649 housing units to the Grand Valley. Hundreds more are also being planned, with some getting ready to start building.
With so many new, privately developed apartments being built, does it make sense to add new taxes for affordable housing? It’s complicated.
All these new units are great, but they are all market rate apartments, which aren’t affordable to many lower-income residents. While increasing the overall supply should, in theory, lower rents in older units, we still see a need for the city to play a role in solving the affordable housing crisis.
Grand Junction has three housing related ballot measures that will be voted on next Tuesday — 2A, 2B and 2C. To get it out of the way, 2C is a no-brainer. It allows the city to issue 99-year leases on city owned land for affordable housing projects. Longer leases give outside developers more certainty when pursuing a project and it doesn’t really cost the city anything.
The other two measures are a more difficult call.
Question 2B adds an 8% tax just on short-term rentals. At first glance this may seem pretty unfair. Why target this one specific type of business? We don’t have the same problem with these short-term rentals that the mountain towns do.
Proponents of 2B say that short-term rentals are actually benefiting from a tax loophole. While hotels and other vacation rentals pay higher commercial property tax rates, short-term rentals, like the ones found on Airbnb, pay the lower residential rate.
The revenue raised from this tax is estimated to be about $325,000, so a pretty small amount to the city. To us this is a tax policy question. The fact that the revenue would go toward affordable housing is an added benefit. We think it’s fair to try to establish tax parity between different vacation rental businesses.
Question 2A asks voters to raise the lodging tax rate by 1% to help fund affordable housing projects. This could raise around $1 million, according to the ballot question.
Supporters say this would provide a steady source of revenue to go toward its housing strategy. This is where our primary concern lies. Developing a housing strategy is important, but it’s also a pretty high level. If you want to point to exactly where this tax money will go, you really can’t except to say it will fund affordable housing. Specifics on how or where will be determined later. That makes us a little nervous.
Using lodging tax to take on affordable housing isn’t necessarily bad policy, but this feels a little rushed. Why not come up with some concrete, specific plans first and then ask for the money? The cart seems to be ahead of the horse.
And the last time we checked, the city was awash with unexpected revenue. Why not address immediate problems with cash on hand, then come back to the voters with a cogent plan on how a new tax will be used to address the affordable housing problem?
