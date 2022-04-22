Still House String Band

The Still House String Band opened the 2022 Palisade Bluegrass Bash and will play again from 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Peach Tree Distillers, 144 Kluge Ave.

While the kick off party for the 2022 Palisade Bluegrass Bash has come and gone, there is a lot of music still on the way Friday through Sunday, April 22–24, in Palisade.

Similar to last year, the bash is free to attend so pick up a drink at venues while you’re there.

This year’s venues are: Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave.; Talbott’s Cider Co. Tap Room, 3801 24 1/4 Road; Palisade Livery Saloon, 215 Main St.; and Peach Street Distillers, 144 Kluge Ave.

Here is the lineup for the remainder of the bash. Note that some show times overlap so that no one venue becomes overcrowded.

Friday, April 22

5–7 p.m. — Buffalo Commons at Palisade Brewing.

6–7:30 p.m. — Stray Grass at Talbott’s Cider.

7:30–10 p.m. — Mark Joseph and American Soul at Palisade Brewing.

8–10 p.m. — Pixie and The Partygrass Boys at Talbott’s Cider.

11 p.m. to 1 a.m. — All Star Jam at Palisade Livery.

Saturday, April 23

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Elk Range at Palisade Brewing.

Noon to 2 p.m. — Timber at Talbott’s Cider.

1:30–3 p.m. — Storm Pass at Peach Street Distillers.

2–3:30 p.m. — Gunny Sons at Palisade Livery.

2–4 p.m. — Brotherhood of Birds at Palisade Brewing.

3–5 p.m. — Floodgate Operators at Talbott’s Cider.

3:30–5 p.m. — Still House String Band at Peach Street Distillers.

5–7 p.m. — Wood Belly at Palisade Brewing.

6–9 p.m. — High Country Hustle at Talbott’s Cider.

7:30–10 p.m. — Chicken Wire Empire at Palisade Brewing.

11 p.m. to 1 a.m. — All Star Jam at Palisade Livery.

Sunday, April 24

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Liver Down The River at Talbott’s Cider.

Noon to 2 p.m. — Timber at Peach Street Distillers.

2–5 p.m. — Tejon Street Corner Thieves at Palisade Brewing.

4–6 p.m. — Red Hill Rollers at Palisade Livery.

Go to palisadebluegrass.com for information about the Palisade Bluegrass Bash.