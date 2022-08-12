Panic buying of rifles and ammo during the pandemic has created extreme stress for manufacturers and stores as they struggle to keep up with the skyrocketing numbers of new people purchasing firearms and ammunition. According to Silencer Central, an FBI report revealed background checks from 2020 and 2021 exceeded the previous years by more than 10 million nationwide.

In 2020, there were 39 million background checks, and a number of new gun owners. Ammunition for hunters is especially scarce, so Tim Holt, business owner of Jerry’s Outdoor Sports, advised gun owners to buy ammo when they can find it and not wait until hunting season arrives. Although they are getting more common ammunition for big game hunting, they are still struggling to keep up with the high demand.