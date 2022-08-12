Sam Holcomb takes aim with his rifle while Eli Harrison uses a spoting scope to watch the shot during the Ultimate Hunter event sponsored by the Western Colorado Precision Shooters organization at the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex.
Penny Stine
Christopher Tomlinson
The Cameo Shooting Range. CMU is adding shooting sports as a club sport next school year.
The Cameo Shooting and Education Complex (CSEC) has been growing and adding programs ever since it opened in 2018. Its newest program and competition, the Ultimate Hunter, could prove to be one of the most popular shooting sports among local hunters.
The competition was created to mimic the real hunting experience, and participants can win using whatever gear they already own in their gun safe. Competitors move through five different stages, shooting targets at three distances at each stage, with the farthest target never exceeding 500 yards. They’re scored based on distance, accuracy and speed, skills that are all necessary for hunters to have when they’re out on a real hunt. Participants will have to carry all their gear as they move from stage to stage, which is also great practice for a real hunt, since most hunters don’t bring a hunting caddy with them to carry their rifles.
The local Western Colorado Precision Shooters club hosted the first Ultimate Hunter competition at Cameo at the end of July. That first match was used to work out the kinks and figure out if the program worked as well in practice as it did when Eli Harrison, the president of Western Colorado Precision Shooters scheduled the date for the first competition.
Harrison competes in some long-range Precision Rifle Series (PRS) shooting competitions, but he’s the first to agree that the expense of a good rifle is a barrier for many people who hunt. The size of the targets, as well as the distance of the targets is also not a true reflection of the hunting experience.
“Some distances are 1,500 yards (in a PRS competition),” said Harrison. “You should never take those shots at an animal.”
Harrison was excited to host the first-ever Ultimate Hunter competition, and hopes that the sport will help participants become more ethical hunters.
“Some people will realize they can’t take shots they think they can,” he said, “and other people will realize they can take certain shots. It will open people’s eyes to what they can and can’t do.”
At the various stages, participants will have the stress of finding and identifying their targets, shooting them accurately (a miss reduces their score for that particular target) and doing it in a time-efficient manner.
“It’s about as close as you can get to the real thing,” Harrison said.
There are three different divisions in the Ultimate Hunter competition, allowing for different sized guns with different levels of scopes, so those with basic scopes compete against others with similar equipment. Winners aren’t determined based on how expensive their gear is, but rather on their own skill and competence.
The Ultimate Hunter competition is held at the long-range area at Cameo, and is the only event happening at that area of the complex when it’s underway. Harrison hopes that the July competition will be the first of many.
“If people enjoy it and like it, we could do one match per month,” he said. Harrison hopes that WCPS will be able to develop a blueprint that other regional and national shooting clubs can use.
Of course, Cameo would be the perfect spot to host regional and national Ultimate Hunter competitions, but the real goal is to help hunters develop their skills with the equipment they already own to become better hunters.
Those who are interested in the next Ultimate Hunter match are welcome to contact the staff at Cameo at 970-464-1339.
Hunters who don’t necessarily want to enter an Ultimate Hunter match are welcome to come out to Cameo on the free hunter site-in days, which are generally on the Saturday before any rifle season starts.