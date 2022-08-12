The Cameo Shooting and Education Complex (CSEC) has been growing and adding programs ever since it opened in 2018. Its newest program and competition, the Ultimate Hunter, could prove to be one of the most popular shooting sports among local hunters.

The competition was created to mimic the real hunting experience, and participants can win using whatever gear they already own in their gun safe. Competitors move through five different stages, shooting targets at three distances at each stage, with the farthest target never exceeding 500 yards. They’re scored based on distance, accuracy and speed, skills that are all necessary for hunters to have when they’re out on a real hunt. Participants will have to carry all their gear as they move from stage to stage, which is also great practice for a real hunt, since most hunters don’t bring a hunting caddy with them to carry their rifles.