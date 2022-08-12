Following tragedies that included a fatal hunting accident last fall, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging bowhunters to consider wearing fluorescent orange/pink clothing during September’s muzzleloading season.

The Parks and Wildlife Commission in January unanimously tabled a proposal by agency staff to require archers to wear fluorescent orange-pink during overlapping archery and muzzleloader seasons in September. But it instead directed staff to include a suggestion in this year’s CPW big-game hunting brochure advising bowhunters to wear fluorescent-colored clothing when the seasons overlap. It also decided to have the agency revisit the safety question as it undertakes its next five-year plan covering hunter regulations.