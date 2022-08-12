Following tragedies that included a fatal hunting accident last fall, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging bowhunters to consider wearing fluorescent orange/pink clothing during September’s muzzleloading season.
The Parks and Wildlife Commission in January unanimously tabled a proposal by agency staff to require archers to wear fluorescent orange-pink during overlapping archery and muzzleloader seasons in September. But it instead directed staff to include a suggestion in this year’s CPW big-game hunting brochure advising bowhunters to wear fluorescent-colored clothing when the seasons overlap. It also decided to have the agency revisit the safety question as it undertakes its next five-year plan covering hunter regulations.
The staff proposal followed an incident last September in which, according to authorities, a muzzleloader hunter mistakenly identified an archery hunter for a bull elk, killing him in the Lizard Head Wilderness Area in Dolores County.
“It’s a tough one to talk about,” Cory Chick, Southwest Region manager for Parks and Wildlife, said of the incident when addressing the commission last November about the idea of the fluorescent clothing requirement for big-game archers.
Ronald J. Morosko of Pennsylvania is accused of shooting bowhunter Gregory Gabrisch of Houston, Texas, in the incident. Morosko faces charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and hunting in a careless manner. As of late June, his trial was scheduled for late October.
An arrest warrant affidavit indicates that Morosko told investigators that his hunting partner was calling in elk and Morosko took a shot at what he thought was elk. He reportedly said he instead found he had shot and killed an archery hunter dressed in dark brown camouflage clothing.
Parks and Wildlife says that since 1996 in Colorado, there have been three incidents of muzzleloader hunters shooting at or near archery hunters mistaken for game during the overlapping seasons around the third week of September. Two of the incidents have been fatal.
However, bowhunters told the commission they oppose the fluorescent-colored clothing requirement.
“I think if our constituents don’t want it why would we change (the status quo)?” Commissioner Marie Haskett said before the commission decided not to impose the clothing requirement.
Joey Brown, representing the Colorado Bowhunters Association, told commissioners before their decision that 11,000 CBA members and members of the public who were surveyed by the group were overwhelmingly against the proposed requirement.
“We feel that this issue can be mitigated with an increased focus on hunter education,” he said. “... Education is going to be the only thing here, outside of separating the (muzzleloader and archery) seasons.”
Commissioner Dallas May said the proposed requirement was an unnecessary infringement on personal liberty, when it’s incumbent on hunters to know what they’re shooting at.
Addressing the issue by separating the muzzleloader and archery seasons could be difficult, agency staff noted in a memo last fall on the issue. Both types of hunters rely on hunting during the mating season in order to call animals within range. The challenge is providing archers with the month-long season they have historically wanted during the rut, giving muzzleloaders two full weekends to hunt during the rut and also giving animals a resting period before rifle seasons, agency staff say.
While animals such as deer and elk are thought to be color-blind, it’s believed they can see varying shades of gray, and some bowhunters fear that having to wear solid panels of fluorescent-colored clothing will make it hard for them to get close enough to animals to get off a clean shot that hits the animals and kills them quickly and humanely. Bowhunter Henry Ferguson told commissioners that wearing blaze orange won’t solve the safety issue, and education is important so hunters learn about target identification and how to interact with not just other hunters but also nonhunting recreationists.
He told the commission he’s had few interactions with muzzleloaders over his decades of bowhunting.
“Those that I’ve had have been nothing but positive,” he said.
Brown said the bowhunters association would be encouraging wearing of fluorescent-colored clothing by archers during the overlapping season.