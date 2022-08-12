Growing up in South Dakota, pheasant hunting was an annual ritual for my family. Some were hunters, others took in boarders, and all of us ate my grandma’s pheasant burgers. When I moved to Western Colorado as an adult, hunting was also a way of life for many here. My family has enjoyed duck and goose hunting and some of our friends also partake in elk and deer hunting.
I’ve always been of the mind that if you hunt an animal, you need to eat it and I instilled that ethic in my children. We thanked the animal for the nourishment it gave and tried to cook it in a way that honored its life. We also have been members of local CSA’s and discussed the importance of eating in season and buying local produce.
I reached out to a dear friend of mine, Troy Youngfleish, to get his opinion on cooking elk. He and his family lived in Grand Junction for many years and he is the co-owner of Telluride Outside, 121 W. Colorado Avenue, Telluride. As an avid outdoorsman and excellent cook, I knew he would have a great elk recipe to share with us. I think you will love his “Grilled Elk Loin with Red Wine Peppercorn Reduction” recipe in this column. It is easy to prepare and has a tremendous depth of flavor.
There are a variety of beverages one could serve with elk tenderloin such as red wine or coffee, but I wanted to elevate the pairing a bit and make it extra special. A few weeks ago I had the delightful opportunity to meet international whisky expert, Nate Ganapathi, at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. We discussed a variety of options and how to best pair these drinks with elk loin and this specific recipe. He recommended Michter’s 10 Year Single Barrel Rye as a terrific option and Virginia Distillery’s Sherry Cask “Courage & Conviction” Single Malt Whisky as another good choice. Both are delicious and would make the meal an extra special treat.
I hope you are inspired this upcoming hunting season to try new flavors and pairings. Have fun, stay safe and enjoy the beautiful outdoors of Colorado!
