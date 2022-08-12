Growing up in South Dakota, pheasant hunting was an annual ritual for my family. Some were hunters, others took in boarders, and all of us ate my grandma’s pheasant burgers. When I moved to Western Colorado as an adult, hunting was also a way of life for many here. My family has enjoyed duck and goose hunting and some of our friends also partake in elk and deer hunting.

I’ve always been of the mind that if you hunt an animal, you need to eat it and I instilled that ethic in my children. We thanked the animal for the nourishment it gave and tried to cook it in a way that honored its life. We also have been members of local CSA’s and discussed the importance of eating in season and buying local produce.