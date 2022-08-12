Howard Asal, park ranger at Highline Lake State Park, holds the Colorado Hunter Education Manual he pulled from the Hunter Education Shooting Trailer gifted to the park by Colorado Parks and Wildlife regional office, on Saturday, Feb. 26. Everyone in the course needs to first pass a test on the manual before they can practice with a firearm in the shooting trailer.
Howard Asal, park ranger at Highline Lake State Park, opens the Hunter Education Shooting Trailer gifted to the park by Colorado Parks and Wildlife regional office, on Saturday, Feb. 26.
A shooting target hangs in the Hunter Education Shooting Trailer gifted to the park by Colorado Parks and Wildlife regional office, on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Park Ranger Howard Asal hangs a target in the Hunter Education shooting trailer.
MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel
Howard Asal, a park ranger at Highline Lake State Park, shows how to use the Hunter Education shooting trailer.
A two-day hunter’s education course was held at Highline Lake State Park and Colorado Mesa University in the spring of 2022.
The course was designed to teach techniques, skills and ethics of hunting and it was filled with individuals looking to pick up the sport of hunting in the future, taking the first step in that goal.
The spring classes were especially important as hunters want to be eligible for the first draw (a hunter’s “lottery”) to obtain a license for the fall seasons.
“We are strategic in the number of hunting licenses for certain game to prevent overharvesting and damaging (wildlife) populations,” said Ashlee Wallace, senior park ranger at Highline Lake State Park.
Individuals born after Jan. 2, 1949, are required to take a hunter’s education course and pass it in order to obtain a hunter education card, which is a mandatory requirement for a hunting license.
During the course, Wallace said that students learn instruction about wildlife conservation and identification, and rules and regulations of ethical hunting. In addition, participants learn about the safe handling of firearm and the mechanics behind them.
“Our goal is to create safe, legal and ethical hunters,” Wallace said. “Hunting is one of our best conservation tools, and we want our hunters to understand them because they help us in the field.”
Teaching safe hunting practices is one of the main messages of the courses.
Prior to 1970, there was an average of 10 fatalities per year in Colorado, and 24 non-fatalities during hunting seasons.
Laws were then passed requiring a hunter safety education class, wearing of fluorescent orange clothing (pink is also now allowed) during rifle seasons, and not permitting any loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.
With these laws in place, hunting fatalities were reduced to an average of one per year and eight non-fatal accidents.
“It’s still too many, but a step in the right direction,” Wallace said.
As a longtime hunter, Wallace enjoys the activity and the fun aspects that come with it.
“I started hunting with my dad (Michael Wallace) when I was probably 13,” she said. “The first year I went I wasn’t planning to hunt, but I loved the family time we had and the friendly competition with my dad.
“The next year (we discussed) who’d harvest the bigger buck and that was me. Every year, we have the same sort of competition.”
Wallace enjoys teaching the course along with other park rangers Alan Martinez, Howard Asal and Jed Potter.
One of the new generation of hunters is 11-year-old Chase Blaha from Fruita. He said he had never shot a lever-action gun before coming to the course.
“My favorite part is learning how to load and handle different guns,” Chase said. “I really want to hunt with (my dad, John Blaha) especially during elk (season). I learned a lot I never knew.”
Eleven-year-old Charles Hatch and his mom Carianne Hatch attended the class together.
Carianne has never gone hunting before but decided she wanted to get her hunting license along with her son Charles, with the goal of trying out the sport.
“Charles has wanted to take hunter safety for several years,” Carianne said. “I’m not much of a hunter, but his dad is. He wants to go hunting with his dad. I think it’s very important for him as well as myself to know what expectations of the field are.”
Charles reflected on his experience during the first half of the course.
“It’s teaching me how to load different guns and showing me how to shoot them, and I’m learning to be safe with them. It’s a fun experience so far.”
Carianne said hunting small and big game is a way of life and provides food for many families.
“The large elk your dad (Andrew Hatch) brought home fed us (a family of six, with four boys) for almost a year,” Carianne told her son.