Charlie Griffiths has been hunting since his dad first took him when he was 5 or 6 years old.
It wasn’t a good start to the sport for Charlie because he would scare away the elk by yelling at them.
Some of his first memories were of hunting with his dad, as well as his younger sister, Ashlee Griffiths, who was always involved in hunting with her dad and brother.
What Charlie enjoys most about hunting is being outside in the wilderness. He feels close to nature and loves being out in the backcountry. He enjoys being out adventuring and seeing what’s going on around him, and he has always loved the outdoors — especially hunting.
“It’s just fun,” Charlie said.
Although Charlie enjoys hunting in a number of regions, he prefers hunting north of Craig, Baker’s Peak and Rangely areas, adding that when he gets his bull license tag, hunting will be a lot more fun.
However, he expects it to take another 12 years to get that tag. Lately, Charlie has taken up archery, so he prefers using a compound bow.
“It’s a lot of fun, and you get way closer to the animals. That makes it far more challenging,” Charlie said.
He still enjoys hunting with rifles, but both Ashlee and he are getting more into archery. He enjoys hunting elk the most and has competed in a few archery tournaments in Vernal, Utah.
Ashlee Griffiths got an archery tag for Unit 2 in northwest Colorado for antelope and had waited roughly 14-15 years for the tag. She has competed in archery competitions all over, even though she hasn’t competed in a while but plans to do more soon. She prefers getting a tag for archery season because she finds it more challenging.
“I enjoy everything about it, and I will hunt anywhere,” Ashlee said.
She’s been hunting with her dad and brother since she was 8 years old, and she enjoys the sport.
“I love hunting with Charlie,” Ashlee said. “He has always been my hunting partner since I was young.”
For those looking to get into hunting or get their kids into hunting, Charlie advised, “I would find someone that’s done it for a while and learn from them. Find a hunt buddy.” He added that they should find someone with hunting experience or who has hunted in the area to take them and show them the ropes. It takes time, and having someone experienced with them is the best way to learn.
“Never give up,” Ashlee advised. “It can be frustrating, but it’s well worth it when you finally accomplish what you want!”
Another thing both Charlie and Ashlee said they love most about hunting is the opportunity to bond and become closer with family and friends.
“My favorite part other than getting food for the family is spending quality time with the people I love,” Ashlee said.
“Those are some of the memories I’m never going to forget,” Charlie said.
