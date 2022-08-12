Hunters of all experience levels, from those who have been hunting for years to those who have never been on a hunting trip, have a brand-new resource to enrich their knowledge.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF), in conjunction with GOHUNT, prominent public lands hunter Randy Newberg and 10-time world champion elk caller Corey Jacobsen, has launched OutdoorClass, an online learning hub.
OutdoorClass currently offers four multi-chapter courses that can be accessed on any device. The courses are taught by Newberg, Jacobsen, Remi Warren and Jaime Teigen, who break down early and late-season elk hunting, mule deer hunting and wild game cooking.
“It’s something that’s been in the works for several years from different people in the outdoor industry,” said RMEF Senior Director of Communication Mark Holyoak. “All RMEF life members got together and started kicking things around. ‘How can we, together, best serve the outdoor community? How can we help novice hunters and, at the same time, help those who are more experienced in continuing their education in becoming a new hunter or a better hunter?’ ”
New courses will be added by RMEF — based in Missoula, Montana — throughout the year to cover topics such as backcountry survival skills, E-scouting, scouting on location, how to find animals, drawing tags and more.
RMEF said that each course requires weeks of filming and more than 1,500 hours of editing. These efforts are necessary in order to provide visual assistance to both experienced and novice hunters, allowing the lessons to be more effective.
“Ensuring the future of hunting is a key part of our mission,” Holyoak said. “That’s as basic as it gets, in addition to ensuring the future of elk and other wildlife in the habitat that’s out there... OutdoorClass addresses this key part of our mission for us.
“At the same time, we need to do it in such a way that’s visual and not just telling people how to do it. It shows them step-by-step processes depending on what course you’re talking about here.”
OutdoorClass has been in the making for nearly three years, so when it finally launched in June, RMEF leaders and members could finally breathe knowing they had established one of the internet’s most comprehensive websites for learning about how to become a better hunter.
“We’ve been waiting for a while now,” Holyoak said. “A number of us have known this was coming, but to see it on the horizon... Boy, when you hear about it as often as we have and to know that things are falling into place and for it to actually finally be rolled out is really exciting. I know those involved are really excited.”
Classes can be accessed at OutdoorClass.com and are available for an annual subscription fee of $99.99. However, those who sign up using the code RMEF will receive a 20% discount ($79.99).