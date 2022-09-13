Colorado rifle-season hunters this fall can expect a return to mandatory chronic wasting disease testing focused on deer after last year’s effort focused on elk, with what Colorado Parks and Wildlife considers to be welcome results.
“It’s good news,” Matt Eckert, the agency’s terrestrial programs supervisor, told the Parks and Wildlife Commission in May. “CWD is still relatively low in elk herds statewide.”
Mandatory testing last year focused primarily on the state’s 14 highest-priority elk herds. The tested areas included much of northwest Colorado, along with the Four Corners area and other parts of southwest Colorado.
None of the 14 elk herds subject to the testing requirement had a prevalence rate above 5%, meaning that one or fewer elk out of every 20 was infected.
The disease was found in game management units 61 and 62 on the Uncompahgre Plateau, where it hadn’t previously been known to exist, but the prevalence rate was only 1% to 2% there. Prevalence in the White River elk herd, stretching north of Glenwood Springs, and west from Steamboat Springs to northwest of Meeker, was just below 5% overall. But prevalence exceeded 5% in two game management units within that herd, units 12 and 211, respectively northeast and north of Meeker.
The testing also discovered infections in the case of about a half-dozen yearling elk, despite the state not having discovered much infection in yearling deer in past testing. Eckert told the commission that result could be “a one-year thing,” but it is something that concerns him. Parks and Wildlife will be able to explore the issue more closely once it has more test results in future years.
In last year’s testing Parks and Wildlife put an emphasis on testing in elk herds overlapping with mule deer herds with high prevalence rates for the disease. While generally prevalence is locally higher among mule deer than among elk, prevalence among harvested elk appears to track prevalence in mule deer bucks harvested in the same game management units, and the highest prevalence among elk should be expected where prevalence among mule deer is also high, the agency says. Rates highest in deer, lowest for moose
The disease has been found in 40 of Colorado’s 54 deer herds, 17 of its 42 elk herds, and two of its nine moose herds, with prevalence rates highest in deer and lowest in moose.
A first, five-year rotation of mandatory testing among hunters in Colorado started in 2017, after voluntary testing wasn’t providing high enough sample sizes to generate reliable prevalence estimates. Eckert told the commission that the first four years focused on deer, and Parks and Wildlife managed to test every deer herd in the state over that time.
It has taken management action in the case of half of the deer herds in the state. The agency’s chronic wasting disease response plan requires that when prevalence exceeds 5% in adult male deer, action will be taken to reduce prevalence below that threshold. Among the possible measures are increasing hunting license numbers to reduce deer numbers to the lower end of the population range objective in herd management plans, and specifically offering more licenses to hunt male deer because bucks have higher infection rates than does.
With the agency’s return to mandatory testing for deer this year and the start of a second five-year rotation of testing, it will be able to start assessing the degree to which response measures are helping reduce prevalence. A third five-year rotation is planned after that.
Mandatory testing for some units
Testing for deer, including both bucks and does, is mandatory and free this year for all rifle season hunters who have harvested in specific hunt codes in the following game management units: 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 45, 46, 51, 61, 62, 64, 65, 131, 181, 191, 211, 231, 361, 371, 391 and 461. Not all hunt codes in a unit were selected for mandatory testing. Hunters can find the hunt codes selected for mandatory testing in Parks and Wildlife’s 2022 Colorado Big Game Brochure.
Mandatory testing involves submission of the heads of deer harvested, or appropriate tissue, preferably lymph nodes.
There is no mandatory testing for elk this year. However, hunters who have harvested a deer in a game management unit not subject to mandatory testing, or harvested an elk, may voluntarily submit their animal for testing for a fee of $25 per animal. Also, testing fees for voluntary submissions will be waived this year for all moose statewide and all deer from hunt codes not selected for mandatory testing but in the game management units selected for mandatory testing.
More information on chronic wasting disease testing and sample submission, including guidelines to ensure submission of suitable samples, and information on what happens if an animal tests positive, may be found at cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/ResearchCWD-Submission.aspx. It includes a link to submission locations and hours.
Parks and Wildlife notes that there may be a small risk from eating meat from animals infected with the disease, and public health officials recommend that people avoid exposure to such animals.
■Parks and Wildlife provides reimbursement of costs from processing animals that end up testing positive for the disease, but doesn’t provide license fee refunds in the case of positive test results.
This story first appeared in The Daily Sentinel’s Western Colorado Hunting section.