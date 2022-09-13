Bull elk and cows

Chronic wasting disease has decreased in elk herds in Colorado, testing shows.

Wayne D. Lewis/CPW

Colorado rifle-season hunters this fall can expect a return to mandatory chronic wasting disease testing focused on deer after last year’s effort focused on elk, with what Colorado Parks and Wildlife considers to be welcome results.

“It’s good news,” Matt Eckert, the agency’s terrestrial programs supervisor, told the Parks and Wildlife Commission in May. “CWD is still relatively low in elk herds statewide.”