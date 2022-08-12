Bring up the topic of what the outlook looks like this fall for deer and elk hunting in western Colorado, and the conversation often turns to the weather.
That weather — past, current and in coming months — can play a big role in the conditions hunters find this fall in terms of big-game numbers, the prospects of filling a tag, and even hunting tactics.
During a mid-July interview, Brad Banulis, senior biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s northwest region, was focused in part on how long the monsoonal moisture, which arrived earlier this summer than normal monsoons, would continue.
“September (hunting) season is going to be dictated by what kind of monsoons we get,” he said.
Banulis was glad for the moisture this summer has brought, in terms of improving habitat.
“Winter range in particular has beenhit really hard by drought over the last few years, so geting some of this moisture has been good,” he said.
If the trend continues, it could really help habitat conditions and deer body conditions in the fall and going into winter, he said.
However, moisture conditions heading into September also can affect hunting tactics in archery and muzzleloader seasons that month. While moist conditions are good for the health of deer, dry conditions can provide a tactical advantage to hunters who can hunt near water sources that will draw in animals, Banulis said. If it’s wetter, with water sources available more widely, that tactic is less useful, such as is more often the case in the fall rifle seasons when some snow usually begins to fall.
Dry weather contributes to diseases
Dry late-summer/early-fall conditions that may favor early-season hunting tactics unfortunately also can contribute to outbreaks of hemorrhagic diseases including epizootic hemorrhagic disease virus and bluetongue virus, which are spread by biting midges and can affect big game including deer. The diseases spread more in dry seasons when animals concentrate around limited water holes. Banulis said the first frost typically kills off the insects that spread those diseases.
Banulis said that last fall some cases of hemorrhagic diseases were seen around the Grand Valley. They can cause health impacts such as sores in mouths and hemorrhaging in chests, and also instances of “cactus bucks” when deer antlers don’t develop normally. Adult animals usually recover from the diseases but they can be fatal in juvenile mule deer, he said.
He said the disease isn’t transmissible to humans and infected animals are safe to eat.
Weather can affect hunting success each year, which also can affect success rates in subsequent years. Banulis said the weather on the Western Slope was pretty mild last fall. He said some pretty good elk hunting occurred in the early seasons, including the archery and first rifle season.
“Then after that it really dropped off,” he said. “I think partially it was such a really mild fall that animals were staying high. They didn’t migrate until really late. Even into December we weren’t seeing animals fully hitting winter range until we actually started getting some snow around Christmas.”
Better harvest this year?
But Banulis thinks the less-than-stellar success that resulted for hunters last fall due to the mild weather could help translate into better results this year because more mature animals carried over from last year.
The mild fall and winter also contributed to good over-winter survival rates for fawns and adult mule deer, except in the Middle Park/Hot Sulphur Springs area, Banulis said.
“They had really heavy snow this year and had really low fawn survival,” he said.
Parks and Wildlife mule deer monitoring studies show high survival rates elsewhere, which Banulis expects will contribute to better population numbers this fall and in the future.
Deer populations down, elk more stable
While Western Slope mule deer populations long have been lower than Parks and Wildlife would like to see, Banulis said elk populations, especially in northwest Colorado, have been more stable by comparison. Declines have been occurring in elk more by design, to reduce elk numbers so they meet Parks and Wildlife population objectives that consider things such as competition for forage with other species, and conflicts with livestock, he said.
Banulis said that based on trends, he would expect there to be at least an average number of hunters this fall in Colorado. In these pandemic times that have pushed more people outside, Parks and Wildlife has been seeing more people in the woods in the fall, which Banulis thinks reflects both hunters, and folks just out recreating.
“Generally we’ve been seeing increasing archery numbers pretty much everywhere. I think it’s a nice time of year to be out,” he said.
That’s that factor of weather again. Banulis thinks some of the growing popularity of archery hunting, especially for nonresidents just visiting the state, is not having to worry about the potential for things such as hunting in, and driving in, deep snow during rifle seasons.
He thinks another big draw for archery hunting is to be able to hunt a bull elk in September while elk are bugling during the rut, and trying to call them in rather than just find them.
“I think just the experience in September is really appealing,” he said.
But with more and more people, both hunters and mere recreationists, out enjoying time in the mountains during the generally milder weather of September, Banulis thinks it’s key for hunters to get away from people wherever possible to improve their odds of success.
“Elk are pretty wary, so the more you can try to get away from activity (the better),” he said. “Bailing off into canyons, into the steep, dark timber, is going to be beneficial, but you also have to be cognizant that if you can find an animal you can get it packed out of there.”