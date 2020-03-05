What It Means to Fund a Trust (Part One)
Over the last few columns, we have talked about how trusts can benefit your spouse, your children and even your extended family, even and especially if your family is blended. Before we move on to other estate planning topics, we want to share one more important set of details that have to do with getting assets into the name of the trust once it is created. Part One of this column deals with the most popular type of asset transfer; Part Two will deal with more unique assets and also talk about how to handle purchase of assets after a trust is created.
You might remember from our earlier columns that a trust is actually a separate legal entity that is created when the trust is formed and registered in the state courts of the county where the trustor resides. Creating the trust is only the beginning of the process because the assets that you want to include in the trust have to be moved there; without that step, creating the trust could have been a waste of time and money.
Our office and every other law office that provides estate planning services will follow up with clients to make certain that the family or individual’s assets are actually transferred into the name of the trust. The process of placing assets into the trust is called “funding” the trust and the letter is called a “funding letter.” Different types of assets require different processes to get the assets into a trust, so the funding letter will address those details, but for purposes of this article, we can only address the type of assets transferred. When it is time for you to transfer valuable assets or when you are working with a complicated transfer, we encourage you to work with a professional familiar with the transfer process for that asset.
For real estate, the transfer to a trust is like most every other real estate transaction; a deed should be created, signed and recorded using the proper legal description. If the property is a personal residence, we also encourage you to talk with the insurance agent handling your homeowner’s policy to determine if the owner of the policy should be changed into the name of the trust. And if you have property which has a mortgage, we suggest you contact your lender to ensure transferring that property into the trust will not create any issues for your lender. Lastly, if you own property located in another state, you will need to work with a professional in that state to assist with transferring that property to your trust.
Automobiles may be transferred to the trust by having the person whose name is on the certificate of title sign that document in the appropriate places and deliver the completed certificate to the trustee(s). The trustee(s) can then submit the completed title certificate to the state, which can then issue a new certificate of title in the name of the trustee. Certificates of title can also be endorsed over to the trust and held until the vehicle is sold. In either case, if there is a loan on the vehicle, we encourage you first to speak with the lender before transferring title. Additionally, we encourage you to speak with your auto insurance agent to determine if the name of your policy should be changed to your trust.
Bank, credit union and investment accounts, certificates of deposit and safe deposit boxes can typically be registered in the name of the trust by completing the appropriate form at the financial institution. Your financial institution handles these requests frequently and will be able to help you transfer ownership of these accounts from your name to your trust. You should ask whether your existing checks will still suffice after the transfer; our understanding is that normally they will, but you should confirm.
If any part of the process in dealing with your financial institution is problematic, there is a possible shortcut that could help; you can ask that your trust be designated as the beneficiary to receive the proceeds of your account on your death. Such accounts are called POD or TOD accounts, short for “payable on death” or “transfer on death.” At your passing, the proceeds of the account will then be transferred automatically to the trust without the need for probate. If you use this shortcut, the account proceeds will not be in the trust until you pass, but typically that does not pose a problem.
Lastly, we also encourage you to check with your financial institution to make sure transferring your accounts to your trust will not cost you any privileges you may be receiving, such as senior citizen discounts or other valuable promotional benefits, and/or will also not adversely impact any automatic/electronic deposits or withdrawals.
Next week, we will pick up this same topic and focus on other assets such retirement accounts, life insurance policies, timeshare accounts, family-owned businesses and other assets that have no title or certificate of ownership. We’ll also talk about assets you will obtain after the trust is funded initially.
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
© 2020 Brad R Wright, Steven J Wright