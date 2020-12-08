Here is a question I have often wanted to ask. Why are you reading this? I mean editorial and letters pages generally, not just this work of staggering genius.
I suspect many readers consciously or subconsciously are seeking affirmation of their own views. A smaller part is looking for affirmation of a different sort – that the world is filled with the type of evildoers they have been intent on uncovering and here they are.
Interestingly, both types of readers will point to the same column, letter, or editorial position to bolster their position.
I have concluded this type of work should also provide a vehicle to intrigue the small percentage of readers who may not have already decided their position on a subject and wish to mull it over a bit. Sometimes, the best way to do that is to stake out a position on a topic and let readers think about the extent they wish to agree, disagree, or amend it for their own uses.
For example, a letter writer took issue with some observation I had about Dr. Anthony Fauci. That is excellent news, because our rudderless governor looks to him for guidance and has been personally advised by him on occasion.
Therefore, if I make the observation that I am suspicious he is a self-aggrandizing technocrat whose increasingly erroneous pronouncements are more useful to political ends than public health, and some disagree; that at least focuses attention to a situation of critical importance as decisions made by our governor with his assistance have had massive effects on the economic and personal lives of Colorado citizens.
Unfortunately, that discussion isn’t nearly as effective as it could be because most in our area don’t have the slightest idea where Governor Polis gets his ideas, his advice or his authority for some of the pronouncements and orders he likes to issue.
This leads to a type of chicken versus egg argument. Do we not know these things because no one who is supposed to be providing us this type of information is doing so or do we not know it because no one is asking?
I think the problem is that the questions are not asked. I believe that is due to a lack of motivation in our media. Most reporting suffers from a high degree of rationing, of curiosity.
I believe most of us have our own opinions about why that is, but I wonder why it is tolerated.
Perhaps gentle reader, you have forgotten you are a customer engaging in the purchase of information and should approach the transaction no differently than you would buying a set of snow tires.
You must let the manufacturer and retailer know what you want, or you will continue to get what they wish to supply. If you do not make your wishes known then the relationship becomes topsy-turvy, where the supplier tells you what you want.
As I said above, while this page occasionally provides data, it should exist to spur curiosity and discussion.
Here is something that will perhaps do that for some of you. I mentioned Dr. Fauci above knowing that would stir discussion –because you know who he is and to some extent what he does.
Do you know the name of the director of the Colorado Division of Public Health and Environment (Jill Hunsaker Ryan)?
You should, she is making decisions every day that have more of an effect upon you than Dr. Fauci.
What data is her bureaucracy relying upon to issue directives concerning businesses and personal movement? Where are their meetings? Are there minutes from these meetings and if so, how does one access them? I assume the governor meets with individuals from this agency or others prior to deciding on his proclamations concerning business closings and the number of people allowed to have lunch together-where are the minutes or reporting on those meetings?
How you might get that type of information provided to you might be just the sort of thing you might want to mull over yourself.
