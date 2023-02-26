In 1915, plans for the developing park included a fenced playground, diagonal walks lined with ash trees leading toward the center of the park from four corners, and the planting of Persian lilacs and rose of Sharon.
In 1915, plans for the developing park included a fenced playground, diagonal walks lined with ash trees leading toward the center of the park from four corners, and the planting of Persian lilacs and rose of Sharon.
It’s no secret that 19th century poet Ralph Waldo Emerson loved trees.
In the mid-1800s, over the course of 10 years, he planted upwards of 165 trees around the property at his stately home in Concord, Massachusetts — hemlocks, pine, chestnut, apple, pear and plums trees — to name a few.
According to historical records closer to home, it was perhaps one of these very trees that was brought to Grand Junction in 1911 and replanted on the grounds of a new school located at Ninth Street and Ute Avenue. Originally known as Park School, the elementary school was built in 1903, across from one of the four original city parks, Cottonwood Park.
The original plat of the Grand Junction Town Co. was divided into quarter sections. In the center of each quarter section, a square was reserved for a park and, adjoining each park, were lots reserved for elementary school houses.
Eight years after the Park School was built, an Arbor Day celebration took place that included the planting of an elm tree, said to be from the home of Ralph Waldo Emerson.
“The tree is taken from the home of Emerson at Concord, Massachusetts and is the gift of Rev. and Mrs. H.H. Beach of this city,” a news story said. The Arbor Day ceremony was presented by Daughters of the American Revolution, assisted by the school children. According to an online document detailing the history of the Mount Garfield Chapter of the DAR, the program took place April 20, 1911 and featured a flag salute, the singing of “America,” a prayer, student readings, stories about Emerson, and a talk by Mrs. Beach, “who had been a neighbor of Emerson.”
“A tree was planted while children sang ‘O Happy Trees,’ then Mrs. Beach threw in the first shovel of dirt, then each member and each child, until the tree was planted.”
It is unclear though, how Rev. and Mrs. Beach secured a tree from Emerson’s property. The former Catherine F. Wells of Brooklyn, New York, married Henry Hudson Beach in July 1869. Henry was born in 1843 in Easton, New York, later serving in the Civil War. He studied at the Newton Theological Institute from 1866–69. They were married and Henry was ordained the following year. He pastored in Ohio, Wisconsin and Minnesota and came to Leadville in 1884. He pastored churches on the Front Range before coming to Grand Junction in 1894 to accept the pastorate of the First Baptist Church.
Rev. H.H. Beach was the ninth pastor of the Baptist church at 720 Grand Ave., serving for two years before retiring. His wife conducted services on occasion.
“Mrs. Beach is considered one of the ablest women speakers in the state, having spoken in nearly every town in the state when she was connected with the temperance movement in Colorado,” said an Aug. 20, 1904 brief.
Catherine died in 1912; Henry died in 1915.
Author, philosopher and poet Emerson was born in 1803 in Boston and moved into his Concord home in 1835 where he lived until his death in 1882. The home is now a museum, open to public tours. The museum website, ralphwaldoemersonhouse.org, describes Emerson’s life in the home and lists a number well-known visitors, including fellow poet Walt Whitman, naturalist/conservationist John Muir, and neighbors, poet Nathaniel Hawthorne and author Louisa May Alcott.
Emerson planted six hemlocks trees on the property in 1836 after his son was born.
“In 1837 he planted thirty-one pine and chestnut trees. The chestnuts fronted the house, the last one coming down in a storm in 2012,” the website says.
In 1838 he wrote that he had “set out on the west side of my house forty young pine trees.” Soon his two acres grew to nine and in 1847 he’d acquired enough land to plant 128 apple, pear and plum trees.
The obituaries of Rev. H.H. Beach and his wife Catherine give no indication of when it was they might have rubbed elbows with the Emersons, but the newspaper and the DAR document agree they “had lived as neighbors.”
The name of Park School was changed to Emerson School and, at the suggestion of some of the school’s teachers, the name of Cottonwood Park, across the street, was changed to Emerson Park in 1916.
“What’s in a Name is a feature that looks into how or who things in the area were named after. If you are curious about a name, let us know: 970-256-4232; tips@gjsentinel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.