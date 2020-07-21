Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:07:28 AM Sunset: 08:33:20 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 10mph UV Index: 9 Very High

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.