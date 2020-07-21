Last column we discussed a couple of unique estate planning issues that our clients, Desiree and her husband, must address as small business owners. In this column, we’ll return to that conversation and first address the difference between a trade name and a trademark. We hope to remind you to discuss each of these with your estate planning attorney as you develop your estate plan.
From our last column, you know that a trade name is the name under which a business operates; the best-known trade names provide the broadest protection against competition. Rocket Mortgage, Nike, and Victoria’s Secret are all recognizable trade names and no competitor can use any similar name without violating the law. But unless your business has a name that recognizable, your trade name may not provide you or your estate with much protection.
A trademark, by comparison, can provide additional protection because it can associate logos, symbols or phrases with a trade name; and, often, that trademark can then be used to identify a particular product or service. If properly handled, that trademark then ties the product or service to a company, even though the name of the company is not mentioned at all.
For example, we just referred to Nike as one of the most recognizable company names, but rather than print its name on every article of clothing or equipment it produces, it utilizes what we all have come to call the “swoosh” symbol (which is similar to a rounded checkmark) as its trademark. In doing so, Nike establishes brand recognition in the marketplace with just a symbol. Amazon is doing something similar, as is Google Chrome, Apple and even Zoom, the latest company to cash in on its notoriety with an icon.
When it comes to understanding the value associated with trade names and trademarks, what’s important to remember is that they are different and that each provides a different type of protection. And while the owner of a business may understand that difference, and the value of each, those who take care of her or his estate can often forget about such things. To help protect against that mistake, you can consult with a reputable estate planning attorney who can ensure that your business trade name and trademark(s) are properly identified and protected and that the value associated with each is addressed in your estate plan. Failure to include such detail in your estate plan does not render the plan useless, but it could represent a lost opportunity to capture additional value.
So, after we talked with Desiree and her husband about these things, we then explored what else they could do to enhance the value of their businesses for estate planning purposes. And there is one answer to that question that stands out amongst all others, but it is so simple that it is often overlooked.
More than any other mistake we see small business owners make is they fail to have any type of a succession plan. They work very hard at doing whatever it takes to make the business successful and, usually to save on cost, they do just about everything to run the business; but when it comes time to sell the business or even pass it on to employees or family, they have become so essential to the business that it cannot operate without them. And as good as that may be for the day-to-day success of the business, it creates significant problems for estate planning purposes because without them, the business has very little value.
No business owner intends to create that type of a box for themselves where the more successful they make the business, the less valuable it is without them; but every business owner must face that reality. Those who are willing to do so can create a succession plan that may take a few years to implement, but will likely extend the value of the business beyond when they are responsible for running it. Others that resist or even refuse taking active steps to resolve that dilemma will find that they missed the opportunity to make their buisness more valuable when they are ready to retire and really need more value. In our next article, we’ll discuss how a succession plan can become a valuable estate planning tool.
We discuss these, and other, estate planning matters in our no-cost seminars. Due to the precautions we are all taking in light of COVID-19, we are changing the format of these seminars to telephonic participation so that we can be careful, but still share relevant estate planning information to as many people as possible. If you are interested in participating, or if you have any questions about this article or topics you would like us to address in future columns, send an e-mail to Kkeim@GJlawyer.com or call (970) 270-1213. Ext.4
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
© 2020 Brad R Wright, Steven J Wright