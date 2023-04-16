A bill related to gray wolf reintroduction in Colorado heads next for consideration by the full state Senate after being amended Friday to remove a provision that potentially could have delayed reintroduction by many years.
The bipartisan bill, Senate Bill 256, would prevent reintroduction from occurring until a federal rule is passed that would provide for more flexibility regarding how wolves in the state are managed under the Endangered Species Act.
The Senate Appropriations Committee on Friday unanimously approved the measure after agreeing to changes to it requested by Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, who is sponsoring the bill in the Senate along with Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle. Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, is a House sponsor of the measure.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working to begin reintroducing wolves into the state starting by the end of this year, based on language in a 2020 state ballot measure passed by voters requiring reintroduction. The gray wolf is federally listed as an endangered species in states including Colorado. Parks and Wildlife has asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to adopt a 10(j) rule, which references section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act, under which the state would be allowed to bring in wolves as an experimental population and manage them with relaxed protections. That would include allowing some lethal management of wolves under certain circumstances, such as in cases of problem wolves attacking livestock.
Many ranchers consider it imperative for the rule to be in place before reintroduction begins, and the Fish and Wildlife Service is working to make that happen. Roberts says the bill is needed due to concern among some of his constituents, which he shares, that the rule might not be in place in time.
However, some conservation groups, and state Department of Natural Resource Executive Director Dan Gibbs, have said the bill as introduced could delay reintroduction until at least 2029. That’s due to language saying reintroduction shouldn’t occur in Colorado until not only has the federal rule been implemented, but the time for an appeal or review of the rule has passed without a review or appeal being filed, and all appeals have been exhausted.
At the request of Roberts, the Appropriations Committee on Friday amended the measure to remove the language requiring that the appeal period for the new rule has passed before reintroduction could begin. Roberts told the committee that provision “was driving most of the controversy on this bill, just in full candor.”
The committee, at the request of Roberts, also struck language requiring completion of environmental analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act before reintroduction can start.
The Fish and Wildlife Service is doing such an analysis specific to the 10(j) rule, though some ranchers and others have said the agency should do a broader analysis evaluating the impacts of Colorado wolf reintroduction as a whole. Testimony during a recent hearing on the bill suggested differing understandings of which NEPA review the bill language was referring to. Roberts told the committee Friday that the NEPA language, like the appeal language, was driving some controversy on the bill.
The language requiring the rule to be in place ahead of reintroduction remains in the bill. Gibbs has called the bill “a solution in search of a problem,” noting that the Fish and Wildlife Service is voicing confidence it will complete the proposed rule by December.
Wendy Keefover with the Humane Society of the United States said Friday that wolf advocates remain opposed to the measure because it still could undermine the will of voters by delaying reintroduction beyond December.
“We’re all advocating to senators to kill this bill,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.